Calls for Liz Cheney to Be Removed as Republican Conference Chair Gains Momentum

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) joined the increasing number of Republicans who are calling for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be voted out of her position as Republican Conference Chair after she was one of the first GOP members to come out in favor of impeaching President Trump.

Trump is facing another impeachment vote after the deadly riots in the Capitol building last week as those in Congress say he was responsible for inciting the riot. At least five people died, including a Capitol Police officer and a 14-year Air Force veteran.

NEWS: @Jim_Jordan says @Liz_Cheney should be removed as conference chair.

"We ought to have a second vote."

"The conference ought to vote on that." — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 13, 2021

The proposal seems to have traction since other Capitol Hill reporters have revealed it looks as though there are enough votes for Cheney to be removed. There is also a petition being circulated that calls for a special conference to hold the vote.

A plugged in House Republican — who is NOT part of the Freedom Caucus and doesn’t want to see Liz Cheney step down — predicts that the majority of the GOP conference will support ousting her from leadership. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 13, 2021

??NEW .. the right moves on ?@RepLizCheney?



Just got my hands on this petition which is calling for a special conference to oust the no 3 Republican for supporting impeachment. pic.twitter.com/gAXeIGza3P — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 13, 2021

House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) also expressed his desire to have Cheney to be voted out.

"Well I've called for her resignation. I don’t think she should be the chair of the Republican conference anymore," he told Fox News’ Shannon Bream on Tuesday. "The reality is, she’s not representing the conference, she’s not representing the Republican ideals. And I think that that's a problem...I'm not alone in that sentiment."

In her statement, Cheney said the riot that resulted in multiple breaches at the Capitol building was Trump's fault.

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," she said. "Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President."

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President," Cheney concluded.