Donald Trump

Calls for Liz Cheney to Be Removed as Republican Conference Chair Gains Momentum

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 1:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Calls for Liz Cheney to Be Removed as Republican Conference Chair Gains Momentum

Source: Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) joined the increasing number of Republicans who are calling for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be voted out of her position as Republican Conference Chair after she was one of the first GOP members to come out in favor of impeaching President Trump.

Trump is facing another impeachment vote after the deadly riots in the Capitol building last week as those in Congress say he was responsible for inciting the riot. At least five people died, including a Capitol Police officer and a 14-year Air Force veteran.

The proposal seems to have traction since other Capitol Hill reporters have revealed it looks as though there are enough votes for Cheney to be removed. There is also a petition being circulated that calls for a special conference to hold the vote.

House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) also expressed his desire to have Cheney to be voted out. 

"Well I've called for her resignation. I don’t think she should be the chair of the Republican conference anymore," he told Fox News’ Shannon Bream on Tuesday. "The reality is, she’s not representing the conference, she’s not representing the Republican ideals. And I think that that's a problem...I'm not alone in that sentiment."

In her statement, Cheney said the riot that resulted in multiple breaches at the Capitol building was Trump's fault.

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," she said. "Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President."

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President," Cheney concluded.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Former Trump Campaign Staffer Says He Was Fired from New Job Because He Worked for Trump
Julio Rosas

Rep McGovern Spars with Jim Jordan, Claims that Dems Accepted Trump as President After 2016 Election
Cortney O'Brien

Impeachment Vote LIVE: Democrats Renew Effort to Impeach President Trump Following Capitol Riot

Speaker Pelosi Says President Trump Is a 'Clear and Present Danger' as House Debates Impeachment
Reagan McCarthy
Manchin: Impeachment Seems Unwise, and I'm Still Against Nuking the Filibuster and Court Packing
Guy Benson

What the House Freedom Caucus Chair Wants Cheney to Do Now That She's Backed Impeachment
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular