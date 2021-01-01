Nancy Pelosi

How the Proposed House Rules Package Continues the Left's 'War on the Family'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 01, 2021 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
How the Proposed House Rules Package Continues the Left's 'War on the Family'

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Rep. James McGovern announced proposed changes to the House rules on Friday that removes gendered language.

According to a statement about the Rules Package for the 117th Congress, “pronouns and familial relationships” will become gender neutral.

It promotes inclusion and diversity. That includes changes that would: establish the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth; require standing committees to include in their oversight plans a discussion of how committee work over the forthcoming Congress will address issues of inequities on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, or national origin; honor all gender identities by changing pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral; make permanent the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to facilitate a diverse workforce that is reflective of our Members and the districts they represent; and survey the diversity of witness panels at committee hearings to ensure we are hearing from diverse groups of experts as we craft legislation. (Committee on Rules)

McGovern’s announcement said the changes “ensure we are inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners and their families – including those who are nonbinary.” 

The resolution replaces fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives, and in-laws with  “parent, child, sibling, spouse, or parent-in-law.”

Twitter users blasted the changes as "reprehensible." 

The package will make the House of Representatives "the most inclusive in history," the statement said. It will be introduced and voted on when the new Congress begins. 

"Thanks to the leadership of Chairman McGovern and our Members, Democrats have crafted a package of unprecedented, bold reforms, which will make the House more accountable, transparent and effective in our work to meet the needs of the American people," Pelosi said in a statement. "These future-focused proposals reflect our priorities as a Caucus and as a Country – including crushing the coronavirus, addressing economic disparity, combating the climate crisis, advancing inclusion, and promoting integrity in government.”

 

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
We're Cancel Culture-Obsessed, So Let's Talk About Andrew Cuomo's White Ex-Girlfriend's Kwanzaa Cake Fiasco
Matt Vespa
Sen. Manchin: Repealing Hyde Amendment Would Be 'Foolish'
Cortney O'Brien
Oh, The GOP Base Is Moving Away...From Trump? Says Who?
Matt Vespa
Minneapolis Police Release Video of Armed Suspect Shooting that Lead to Protests Against Officers
Julio Rosas
Happy New Year: Congress Overrides Trump Veto on Defense Bill
Matt Vespa
As Pence Moves to Dismiss Election Lawsuit, The Number of House GOP Reps Objecting to 2020 Results Skyrockets
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular