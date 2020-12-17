Tucker Carlson's Brutal Takedown of 'Dr.' Jill Biden's Dissertation

The Biden Team’s response to a Wall Street Journal op-ed suggesting Jill Biden stop using the title “Dr.” since she’s not an M.D. brought far more attention to the matter than if they had said nothing at all. Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, for example, touched on the issue during his Monday program, diagnosing her with a “very bad case of status anxiety.” But on Wednesday, he had even more to say about the matter after reading the “embarrassing” dissertation, which he said is “our national shame.”

Acknowledging perhaps that assessment was a bit “cruel,” he nevertheless went on to point out that the dissertation is littered with typos and appears in places “to be written in a foreign language using English words.”

“Dr. Jill can’t write, she can’t really think clearly either,” he said.

Carlson picked out a few examples, including several instances of her math failing to add up.

"Three quarters of the class will be Caucasian; one quarter of

the class will be African American...the remaining seats will be filled with students of Asian descent or non-resident aliens."



what remaining seats, Jill — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

"'By 1963, public and private two year headcount enrollment stood at 850,361. By 1980, enrollment had grown to 4,526,287... approximately a 230 percent increase in student attendance'"



uh, *very* approximately — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

But she wasn’t his only target. He also called out the college “that considered this crap scholarship,” adding that it was “embarrassing…to our entire system of higher education, to the nation itself.”

The Fox News host disagreed with those who took issue with the criticism of Jill Biden as “sexist,” when in fact “we call Dr. Jill’s husband dumb all the time.”

“So it’s not a sexism thing. What it is actually is a class thing,” he said. “We have a class system in this country. And it’s based on credentials like the ones Dr. Jill Biden has.”

That's DOCTOR Jill Biden To You! pic.twitter.com/szFTBZxI3o — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 17, 2020