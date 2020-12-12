Texas GOP Chairman Allen West Hints At Secession in Statement Responding to SCOTUS Decision

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West appeared to hint at secession in a statement responding to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to toss the Texas election lawsuit.

The case, which West pointed out was joined by 17 states and more than 120 members of Congress, “has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law," he said, which has resulted in “damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences.”

“This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable,” he continued. “This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

The court said that Texas did not demonstrate a “judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections."

West’s statement concluded: “The Texas GOP will always stand for the Constitution and for the rule of law even while others don’t.”

The former lawmaker’s suggestion was met with mixed reactions.

I believe @TexasGOP should immediately retract this, apologize, and fire Allen West and anyone else associated with this. My guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no. https://t.co/A9M8ePJUkJ — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 12, 2020

Agreed; perhaps it is time to political recognize the ideological divide in our nation. We could have the Constitutional States of America and the Lawless States of America where cities are burned and looted and elections are stolen. https://t.co/FHXgxLiP7c — Tony Perkins (@tperkins) December 12, 2020

The Texas Republican Party is officially in favor of leaving the Union. They have lost their minds. Biden will be President, but these people are deadly serious about secession and sedition. And this is the only question that media should ask any elected Republican tomorrow. https://t.co/8UAfGET88M — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) December 12, 2020

Musing about the destruction of our union as a way to vindicate the U.S. constitution and *the party of Lincoln* is completely bizarre https://t.co/FSWdEIjWvi — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) December 12, 2020

God Bless Texas! https://t.co/ySyLGfZEqo — The Conservative Republican Alliance of NY ???? (@CRANewYorkState) December 12, 2020

West responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's criticism that it would be "A Confederacy of Dunces," arguing it's "better than being in a People’s Republic of Fools."

Better than being in a People’s Republic of Fools. YOU can live in the Socialist States of America, I prefer the #ConstitutionalStatesOfAmerica. https://t.co/lJbTYpYlpS — Allen West (@AllenWest) December 12, 2020

Though the Electoral College will vote Monday to formalize Joe Biden's win, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani vowed they're "not finished."