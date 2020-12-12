Supreme Court

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West Hints At Secession in Statement Responding to SCOTUS Decision

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 9:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Molly Riley

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West appeared to hint at secession in a statement responding to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to toss the Texas election lawsuit.

The case, which West pointed out was joined by 17 states and more than 120 members of Congress, “has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law," he said, which has resulted in “damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences.”

“This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable,” he continued. “This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

The court said that Texas did not demonstrate a “judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections."

West’s statement concluded: “The Texas GOP will always stand for the Constitution and for the rule of law even while others don’t.”

The former lawmaker’s suggestion was met with mixed reactions. 

West responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's criticism that it would be "A Confederacy of Dunces," arguing it's "better than being in a People’s Republic of Fools."

Though the Electoral College will vote Monday to formalize Joe Biden's win, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani vowed they're "not finished." 

