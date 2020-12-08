Texas Files Election Lawsuit at Supreme Court Against Four Battleground States

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in the U.S. Supreme Court over unconstitutional changes to election laws.

“The four states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election,” a press release states. “The battleground states flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated and counted.”

The defendant states made the 2020 election less secure, Texas argued in the lawsuit. “Those changes are inconsistent with relevant state laws and were made by non-legislative entities, without any consent by the state legislatures,” the lawsuit states. “The acts of these officials thus directly violated the Constitution.”

"This case presents a question of law: Did Defendant States violate the Electors Clause (or..the Fourteenth Amendment) by taking -or allowing- non-legislative actions to change the election rules that would govern the appointment of presidential electors?"https://t.co/lm1RG7eonf — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) December 8, 2020

“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election," Paxton said. "The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections. Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”