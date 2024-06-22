The Defense Department Lost Track of Millions Sent to Chinese Labs
Why The Associated Press' Article About the TX Girl Murdered by Illegal Aliens...
GOP Congresswoman Plans to Invoke Extraordinary Measure to Hold Garland Accountable Over B...
Code Pink Showed Up at Jake Tapper's House and Got Quite the Surprise
CNN's Top Legal Analyst: Anger at the Supreme Court Over Trump Case Should...
Strategy for Winning Thursday’s 3-on-1 Debate
Get Ready for a 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Thermonuclear Space Explosion That Will Be Visible Fr...
Alexander Hamilton and The Right to Fight the Government
Contract From the American People
A Valuable Investor Asset Class Is At Risk. Congress Should Act.
Our Tragically Foolish Border Policy
Unpacking the 10 Commandments
Presidential Election Farce in Iran
Arizona Voter Rolls Contain Massive Number of Unqualified Voters. We’re Suing to Clean...
Tipsheet

Does Everyone Hate Caitlin Clark Because She's a Straight White 'B**tch'?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 22, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Love it or hate it—Caitlin Clark will remain in the sports news orbit. Part of this phenomenon is because she’s playing well, while the other half is due to her haters keeping her in the news cycle. I’d never thought the WNBA would get this much attention, but here we are, and Clark should be credited with expanding the league’s visibility. It’s led to a wave of jealousy and resentment from veteran players to the point where even NBA legends like Charles Barkley called out these jealous women

Advertisement

All Clark is doing over the long term is boosting revenue for the WNBA, leading to bigger paydays for future players. No more absconding to Europe for extra scratch. Yet, Clark, the Indiana Fever star, found herself in the news again last weekend when she got clotheslined by Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, her archrival. Reese was given a flagrant foul but later said that Clark gets special treatment. The Fever beat Chicago 91-83:

Recommended

Code Pink Showed Up at Jake Tapper's House and Got Quite the Surprise Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It's the same old story with Clark, who got bodychecked by Chennedy Carter, another Sky player, earlier this month and later refused to answer post-game questions about the rising WNBA star. Carter called Clark a “bitch” before laying into her. 

Forget it’s the WNBA; the controversy surrounding Clark is ridiculous. And leave it to woke sports media to pour gasoline on the fire. Clay Travis of OutKick opined that Clark’s rise has “broken” ESPN, who are incapable of dealing with black lesbian players hating on a white, straight superstar.

Advertisement

Then again, Nick Wright, on First Things First, did have a sober take on the brouhaha surrounding Clark. I’m not the biggest fan of Wright due to his idolatry of LeBron James, among other things, but he added that the Clark-Reese rivalry is good for the league. The NBA is known for intense rivalries: Bird and Magic Johnson, Lakers versus Boston, Michael Jordan versus the ‘bad boys’ of Detroit, etc. It’s good for the sport. Second, the league is physical. You could argue that these hard fouls are a throwback in some ways, though some are still in the bush league. Third, despite all the drama, Clark is a big girl who handles the spotlight well and plays spectacularly.

Is it racial? Does it have to do with sexual orientation? Is it political? It’s probably all those things, but with the media we have today, it makes for one massive American mess. I hope Clark continues to play well and drives these jealous players and lefty race-baiters in sports media insane.
Advertisement

As I said, this has to drive a ton of liberals and jealous WNBA veterans insane. How dare someone finally bring attention to a league that everyone found mostly forgettable. That may no longer be the case, thanks to Clark.


Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Code Pink Showed Up at Jake Tapper's House and Got Quite the Surprise Matt Vespa
Get Ready for a 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Thermonuclear Space Explosion That Will Be Visible From Earth Leah Barkoukis
GOP Congresswoman Plans to Invoke Extraordinary Measure to Hold Garland Accountable Over Biden Tapes Matt Vespa
Strategy for Winning Thursday’s 3-on-1 Debate John Ullyot
Why The Associated Press' Article About the TX Girl Murdered by Illegal Aliens Is Disgusting Matt Vespa
CNN's Top Legal Analyst: Anger at the Supreme Court Over Trump Case Should Directed at the Biden DOJ Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Code Pink Showed Up at Jake Tapper's House and Got Quite the Surprise Matt Vespa
Advertisement