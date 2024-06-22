Does Everyone Hate Caitlin Clark Because She's a Straight White 'B**tch'?

Love it or hate it—Caitlin Clark will remain in the sports news orbit. Part of this phenomenon is because she’s playing well, while the other half is due to her haters keeping her in the news cycle. I’d never thought the WNBA would get this much attention, but here we are, and Clark should be credited with expanding the league’s visibility. It’s led to a wave of jealousy and resentment from veteran players to the point where even NBA legends like Charles Barkley called out these jealous women.

David Dennis Jr.: Caitlin Clark now an ‘avatar for people to express disdain for Black women’https://t.co/GOJwN4boHg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 11, 2024

ESPN's Monica McNutt appeared on 'The Daily Show' and delivered another anti-Caitlin Clark rant, encouraging viewers to cheer 'black,' 'queer' players over Clark.



People can't just watch sports for entertainment.



READ: https://t.co/wMbAgah9qI pic.twitter.com/gwomXZoUDA — OutKick (@Outkick) June 11, 2024

Skip Bayless on Angel Reese:

"I listen to her postgames and yeah, she’s become the villain...Her postgames reek a little bit of jealousy and bitterness. That’s how it comes across to me." pic.twitter.com/JqGbnnegTr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 17, 2024

All Clark is doing over the long term is boosting revenue for the WNBA, leading to bigger paydays for future players. No more absconding to Europe for extra scratch. Yet, Clark, the Indiana Fever star, found herself in the news again last weekend when she got clotheslined by Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, her archrival. Reese was given a flagrant foul but later said that Clark gets special treatment. The Fever beat Chicago 91-83:

Angel Reese just clotheslined Caitlin Clark in the head as she went up for a lay up.



What a clown.



The pettiness is so funny to watch

pic.twitter.com/xrcaRMhcGp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 16, 2024

“I guess some people got a special whistle”



Angel Reese after she almost took Caitlin Clark’s head offpic.twitter.com/fAQMMcFNLB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 16, 2024

It's the same old story with Clark, who got bodychecked by Chennedy Carter, another Sky player, earlier this month and later refused to answer post-game questions about the rising WNBA star. Carter called Clark a “bitch” before laying into her.

Forget it’s the WNBA; the controversy surrounding Clark is ridiculous. And leave it to woke sports media to pour gasoline on the fire. Clay Travis of OutKick opined that Clark’s rise has “broken” ESPN, who are incapable of dealing with black lesbian players hating on a white, straight superstar.

Caitlin Clark has broken ESPN. They have no idea how to address black lesbian women hating her because she’s white and straight because it shatters identity politics so you get word salads like this: pic.twitter.com/PqTrenLdTK — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 14, 2024

RE: Caitlin Clark.



A player named Candice Wiggins warned in 2017 about how lesbian players treat straight players.



She said the lesbians bully them, try to turn them gay, call them "bitches" and try to injure them.



All of which is happening to Clark.https://t.co/rIL4AhJbEE — OutKick (@Outkick) June 17, 2024

Then again, Nick Wright, on First Things First, did have a sober take on the brouhaha surrounding Clark. I’m not the biggest fan of Wright due to his idolatry of LeBron James, among other things, but he added that the Clark-Reese rivalry is good for the league. The NBA is known for intense rivalries: Bird and Magic Johnson, Lakers versus Boston, Michael Jordan versus the ‘bad boys’ of Detroit, etc. It’s good for the sport. Second, the league is physical. You could argue that these hard fouls are a throwback in some ways, though some are still in the bush league. Third, despite all the drama, Clark is a big girl who handles the spotlight well and plays spectacularly.

Woke sports media are so shook by Caitlin Clark that now they are arguing her name is being used to promote racism and homophobia and questioning her about it. Total upside down world. pic.twitter.com/gSxR2yObaP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 14, 2024

Is it racial? Does it have to do with sexual orientation? Is it political? It’s probably all those things, but with the media we have today, it makes for one massive American mess. I hope Clark continues to play well and drives these jealous players and lefty race-baiters in sports media insane.

As I said, this has to drive a ton of liberals and jealous WNBA veterans insane. How dare someone finally bring attention to a league that everyone found mostly forgettable. That may no longer be the case, thanks to Clark.

Caitlin Clark sold out the Hawks arena in Atlanta tonight with nearly 18k in attendance. That’s 5x! the Atlanta team’s usual WNBA home arena capacity, which seats 3,500. She’s the Tiger Woods of women’s basketball: pic.twitter.com/99mBj1yYXM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 22, 2024



