What This Big-Time Democrat Donor Had to Say About Trump Is Stunning

Big-time Democrat donor is so fed up with the Left and President Joe Biden’s blatant lack of care for the United States, that she’s doing a complete 180 in regards to her 2024 support.

Former Obama fundraiser Allison Huynh announced that she is pulling her support (and money) from the Democratic Party and investing it into former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

The co-creator of Willow Garage, a company that created robotics and AI systems, said she was “divorcing” the Democratic Party, citing several reasons that have added to her final decision to vote for Trump this November.

“Like any divorce, there’s not just one thing, there’s a series of things that led up to it," Huynh said on "Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Since Biden took office four years ago, the U.S. has seen unprecedented levels of crime, inflation, and illegal immigrants crossing the southern border, resulting in Americans— even Democrats— abandoning the president.

Huynh lives with her family in San Francisco, where crime and looting have been a significant problem for years in the city. She said that Democrats police the wrong things and instead should focus on policing violent criminals.

“The things that we need to police are violent criminals that are scattered throughout the streets of San Francisco, people defecating, shooting up heroin in front of me and my kids, and allowing criminals to go in and steal from our grocery stores, shutting down grocery stores," she said.

“He’s asleep at the wheel,” Huynh said of Biden.

On the contrary, Huynh spoke highly of Trump when she met him for the first time at a fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago.

“He was light and funny and intelligent,” she said. “The people there were down-to-earth. I was happy with how knowledgeable Trump is about what is going on with the country and the economy. He had the information. He is all there with the things that matter: education — his kids are well-educated -— fighting crime, immigration, and business.”

She also spoke highly of Trump’s 2016 Jobs Act, saying it was a good policy that “encourages investment, which helps to sustain this country.”