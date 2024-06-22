Virginia Dem Eugene Vindman's Campaign Struggles, While Fmr. Green Beret Emerges As GOP Primary Winner

The 2024 election year is heating up and it looks like a massive red wave is about to hit the United States.

Virginia Democrat Eugene Vindman, who played a prominent role in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment hearings, is already facing criticism right out of the gate as the state heads into its general election for its congressional races.

During the Virginia primary, Vindman’s campaign struggled from the start.

As Rebecca noted in April, the Democrat “stumbled through a response about being Jewish and an immigrant when asked, by another white man, if it was time for him, as a white man, to step aside for minority candidates, especially 'considering we have so many strong women of color running for this seat.’”

Vindman has also been accused of “carpetbagging,” which includes the time when he posed with a Virginia flag from the Confederate era, but then called for changing the flag. All while claiming that "Institutional racism continues to this day," and that monuments and symbols “glorify traitors are being renamed around the commonwealth.”

This only made his campaign worse because it was soon revealed that he was raising most of his money from outside the district and called to extend the VRE to Fredericksburg— which had already been there for 20 years.

Trump set his sights on Vindman and his twin brother Alexander, which ultimately led to the former president forcing them out of their jobs as National Security Council staffers in 2020.

The move came after Alexander Vindman testified to Congress in 2019 about a phone call from Trump to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump was accused of leveraging aid to Ukraine in exchange for information on President Joe Biden as the two 2020 candidates were gearing up to face each other in the election.

The phone call led to Trump’s first impeachment. However, he was acquitted in the Senate.

However, on the contrary, Virginia’s Republican nominee Derrick Anderson has emerged as a red hot ticket for the GOP.

Anderson has deep roots in Virginia’s 7th congressional district and is an attorney, VA National Guardsman, and an Army Green Beret.

He has also been supported by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), and Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA).

This month he won the Republican primary in the race to flip Democrat Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s 7th Congressional District seat red.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) recently endorsed Anderson, calling him a "conservative leader who will deliver for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.”

“Derrick has earned support from military veterans, local sheriffs, and some of the strongest voices in the conservative movement because he will fight back against Joe Biden’s failed agenda," Emmer said.

Prior to the primary, Anderson said that his two focuses on are Biden’s border crisis and the economy, saying that Americans can no longer afford to live thanks to the 81-year-old’s economic policies.