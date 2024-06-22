The Defense Department Lost Track of Millions Sent to Chinese Labs
Tipsheet

Bill Maher and Cuomo Admit Something We've All Known About the Trump Hush Money Trial

Matt Vespa
June 22, 2024 2:00 PM
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

Last night’s episode of Bill Maher was a mix of liberal insanity and the reasoned takes the comedian has taken since the ‘woke’ Left wrecked his side of the aisle. The HBO host has been on a tear, ripping into the nonsense of the far left, which has ruffled more than a few feathers among many in liberal America. It’s one thing when Fox News attacks left-wing nonsense. It’s another when someone from your side shoots inside the ship, and Maher has devastated their talking points. 

From defending Ron DeSantis on COVID to voicing his outrage at kids at drag bars and undergoing transgender surgeries, Maher has been a one-man army, which has been entertaining to watch, though I’m sure it will cease at some point. One primary driver Maher is attacking his side is because the lack of common sense has driven many in the middle to the Right. At the same time, he’s made sense, and shockingly, so did guest former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the Trump hush money trial. 

There’s a bit of a 180-degree turn here. Maher was a bit animated about this trial and its charges, voicing how these were serious crimes regarding the shoddy falsification of records in the act of committing another crime angle that was stretched to the limits of insanity for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team to make their case. Now, Maher admits it was a mistake. We know, and Cuomo piled on—adding that voters saw through the sham: Trump was only indicted because of his name and the fact he was running for president:

That case, the attorney general's case in New York, frankly, should have never been brought. If his name was not Donald Trump and if he wasn't running for president. I'm the former AG in New York. I'm telling you, that case would have never been brought. And that's what is offensive to people. And it should be

 A longer clip shows Cuomo torching the Biden administration for politicizing the justice system, which isn’t an insane observation despite what some at MSNBC think.

Then again, as some noted on social media, while correct in his assessment, it doesn’t absolve the former governor for leading an insane regime on COVID containment.

