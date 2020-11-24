Giuliani Explains the Trump Campaign's Split With Sidney Powell

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, explained why the Trump campaign released a statement on Sunday distancing itself from attorney Sidney Powell.

“I think it’s because we’re pursuing two different theories,” Giuliani told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. “Our theory of the case to get to the Supreme Court, now in four places, and it’s soon going to be in two others, and there will be an overall lawsuit, is basically misconduct of the election by state officials in at least five or six different states in which the misconduct of the election involved deprivation of constitutional rights for the President.”

Giuliani argued there were discrepancies across states with regard to curing, for example, which allows the voter to fix their ballot over something like a missing signature so it can still be counted. The former New York City mayor said in one part of the state, a Democratic part, this was allowed, while in another, it wasn’t. He also pointed to examples of “misconduct” in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“We have evidence,” he said. “The evidence has been presented, and the media lies that we have no evidence. They're just too lazy to read our 100 affidavits, which are on the public record, from American citizens.”

The campaign announced the split with Powell on Sunday, noting “she is practicing law on her own” and is “not a member of the Trump Legal Team.” The statement came days after Powell appeared alongside Trump campaign lawyers at a Republican National Committee press conference where she alleged massive fraud through voting systems. Dominion has disputed her claims, saying it’s “physically impossible” to switch votes in the manner she has alleged.

In response, Powell vowed to carry on her fight.

“My intent has always been to expose all the fraud I could find and let the chips fall where they may–whether it be upon Republicans or Democrats,” she said in a statement, adding that her evidence is “overwhelming” and she plans to file a lawsuit this week. “It will be epic.”