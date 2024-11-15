VIP
No Trust for the Deep State
VIP
Trump Is Not Apologizing for Having Power
Did the GOP Senate Leader Say Recess Appointments Are on the Table for...
What the 2024 Election Exposed About the Dems' Plan to Turn Texas Blue
Illegal Alien Said Something About Trump That Stunned This CNN Reporter
We're Already Seeing the Effects of Trump Nominating RFK Jr. to HHS
In 'Remarkable' Clip, Progressive Commentator Rips Those Who Can't Understand Trump's Land...
Florida AG Takes Legal Action Against FEMA Officials Over Alleged Political Discrimination
VIP
One Democrat Governor Explains Why He's 'Excited' About RFK Jr.'s Nomination as HHS...
Sylvester Stallone: Trump Is the 'Second George Washington'
VIP
A Tale of Two Votes at the University of Michigan
Scott Jennings: Yeah, Maybe Democrats Didn't Mean That Hitler Talk
What the Hell Is Happening in New Zealand's Parliament?
Trump’s Historic Victory Is a Clear Statement in Defense of American Sovereignty
Tipsheet

Whoopi Goldberg Said That a Bakery Refused to Serve Her Because of Her Politics. The Bakery Responded.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 15, 2024 10:30 AM
Townhall Media

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said this week that a bakery in New York City refused to serve her over her political beliefs.

The bakery responded.

The ordeal started when Goldberg and her co-hosts celebrated her birthday on the air on Wednesday. In the segment, the ladies ate Charlotte Russe desserts from a bakery in Staten Island. 

Advertisement

Goldberg claimed that the bakery initially declined to do business with her because of her political beliefs. 

“Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings. And the place made these refused to make them for me,” Goldberg said as one of the hosts spit out her food.

“Let me explain. They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway. Which is why I’m not telling you who made them,” Goldberg said. 

“Perhaps they did not like my politics,” she said.

The bakery was identified as Holtermann’s Bakery. The owner, Jill Holtermann, denied Goldberg’s claim. 

In remarks to Entertainment Weekly, she said “it was not because of political reasons” that the business would not serve Goldberg. 

“We were having trouble with our boilers,” she attested. 

Recommended

Could This Be the Real Reason Why Trump Nominated Matt Gaetz As Attorney General? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now,'” she told the outlet. “‘We have so many things going on with my boiler,’ because the building is from 1930, so, when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything.”

When Goldberg tried to place the order, Holtermann told her she “didn’t want to make a commitment that I can’t carry through.”

She ultimately made 50 treats and they were picked up for “The View” on Wednesday.

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Could This Be the Real Reason Why Trump Nominated Matt Gaetz As Attorney General? Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings: Yeah, Maybe Democrats Didn't Mean That Hitler Talk Rebecca Downs
In 'Remarkable' Clip, Progressive Commentator Rips Those Who Can't Understand Trump's Landslide Win Leah Barkoukis
What the Hell Is Happening in New Zealand's Parliament? Mia Cathell
We're Already Seeing the Effects of Trump Nominating RFK Jr. to HHS Leah Barkoukis
Illegal Alien Said Something About Trump That Stunned This CNN Reporter Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Could This Be the Real Reason Why Trump Nominated Matt Gaetz As Attorney General? Matt Vespa
Advertisement