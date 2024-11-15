Whoopi Goldberg Said That a Bakery Refused to Serve Her Because of Her Politics. The Bakery Responded.

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said this week that a bakery in New York City refused to serve her over her political beliefs.

The bakery responded.

The ordeal started when Goldberg and her co-hosts celebrated her birthday on the air on Wednesday. In the segment, the ladies ate Charlotte Russe desserts from a bakery in Staten Island.

Goldberg claimed that the bakery initially declined to do business with her because of her political beliefs.

“Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings. And the place made these refused to make them for me,” Goldberg said as one of the hosts spit out her food.

“Let me explain. They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway. Which is why I’m not telling you who made them,” Goldberg said.

“Perhaps they did not like my politics,” she said.

The bakery was identified as Holtermann’s Bakery. The owner, Jill Holtermann, denied Goldberg’s claim.

In remarks to Entertainment Weekly, she said “it was not because of political reasons” that the business would not serve Goldberg.

“We were having trouble with our boilers,” she attested.

“I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now,'” she told the outlet. “‘We have so many things going on with my boiler,’ because the building is from 1930, so, when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything.”

When Goldberg tried to place the order, Holtermann told her she “didn’t want to make a commitment that I can’t carry through.”

She ultimately made 50 treats and they were picked up for “The View” on Wednesday.