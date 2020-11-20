Gregg Jarrett Has an Important Reminder for the Media About the Trump Campaign's Evidence of Voter Fraud

As Matt reported earlier today, Fox News's Tucker Carlson appeared to grow frustrated with Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell for refusing to provide evidence of the allegation that massive voter fraud took place in the election. Powell later explained she sent Carlson an affidavit that she hadn't even attached to a pleading yet and offered to provide him with a witness to discuss the numbers. He, in turn, was "insulting, demanding, and rude," she said.

Carlson hasn't been the only one to press the Trump campaign for evidence. Plenty of other members of the media have largely dismissed the claims from the campaign for the same reason.

But speaking on Sean Hannity's program Thursday night, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett reminded the media that they are not entitled to see evidence before it's presented before a court.

"Well, the unabashed arrogance of the media was on full display today, as they were demanding to see the evidence. They are not entitled to see the evidence. Evidence is presented in a court of law, eyewitnesses, affidavits, sworn under penalty of perjury," he explained. "That is how the legal process goes. So as Giuliani pointed out, he has to go state by state. It takes time. It's taken two weeks to gather that evidence, and now he is going about the arduous task of presenting it judge by judge, jurisdiction by jurisdiction. But look, where you have blank ballots that are assigned names, thousands of them, and then filled in with votes, when you have thousands of backdated ballots, when you have ballots that don’t match valid voters, when you have ballots that don’t match signatures, and importantly, where you have the integrity of voting machines and the critical software called into serious question because there is a backdoor that allows tens of thousands of votes to be transferred from one candidate to another instantaneously, with the click of a mouse or the stroke of a keyboard, these need to be looked at in a court of law. That is how the process works."

Jarrett said the media can and should be working to ascertain whether there was widespread fraud in the election, but they won't do that since they want Biden to win.