CNN Praises Trump Administration After COVID-19 Vaccine Developments

CNN’s Jake Tapper offered rare praise for the Trump administration on Monday over the recent COVID-19 vaccine announcements.

Speaking with Dr. Sanjay Gupta about the rise in COVID-19 cases, the two also took time to talk about the promising news on the vaccine front.

Last week, Pfizer announced its vaccine, developed with BioNTech SE, prevented more than 90 percent of infections, and on Monday, Moderna revealed its stage three clinical trials have shown to be 94.5 percent effective.

Tapper, to his credit, also made sure to note that these developments were an "unmitigated success" for the Trump administration.

“We should take a moment, as we always have when discussing vaccine and Operation Warp Speed, that this is — you know, putting aside all of the failures of the Trump administration when it comes to the coronavirus, and there are lots — this is an unmitigated success and we should acknowledge that," he said.

“The Moderna vaccine was done with funds from Operation Warp Speed and the Pfizer one has funding when it comes to the distribution and manufacture,” he continued. “And I just think it’s important that people working so hard … get credit for this and President Trump was the one who okayed it.”

“Yeah, no doubt,” Gupta replied.