Sanders Confirms Interest in Becoming Labor Secretary...But There's One Condition

As Katie reported last month, certain politicians floated as possible cabinet picks under a Biden administration should “terrify capitalists.” Those names included Sen. Elizabeth Warren as possible Treasury Secretary and socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders as potential Labor Secretary.

Asked about those reports, Sanders told CNN on Wednesday that he is, indeed, interested in heading up the Department of Labor but on one condition.

“Let me ask you about these reports, and I’m sure you’ve seen them, that potentially you might be eyeing a position in president-elect Biden’s cabinet, labor secretary for example. Is that true?” CNN host Wolf Blitzer asked Sanders.

“Well, what’s true is I want to do everything I can to protect the working families of this country who are under tremendous duress right now,” Sanders responded. “Whether that’s in the Senate, whether that’s in the Biden administration, who knows — well, let’s see how that unfolds.”

Pressed on whether he’d join the administration as Labor Secretary, Sanders confirmed he would.

“If I had a portfolio that allowed me to stand up and fight for working families, would I do it? Yes I would,” he said.