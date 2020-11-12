Joe Biden

Sanders Confirms Interest in Becoming Labor Secretary...But There's One Condition

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 8:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Sanders Confirms Interest in Becoming Labor Secretary...But There's One Condition

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Katie reported last month, certain politicians floated as possible cabinet picks under a Biden administration should “terrify capitalists.” Those names included Sen. Elizabeth Warren as possible Treasury Secretary and socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders as potential Labor Secretary.  

Asked about those reports, Sanders told CNN on Wednesday that he is, indeed, interested in heading up the Department of Labor but on one condition. 

“Let me ask you about these reports, and I’m sure you’ve seen them, that potentially you might be eyeing a position in president-elect Biden’s cabinet, labor secretary for example. Is that true?” CNN host Wolf Blitzer asked Sanders.

“Well, what’s true is I want to do everything I can to protect the working families of this country who are under tremendous duress right now,” Sanders responded. “Whether that’s in the Senate, whether that’s in the Biden administration, who knows — well, let’s see how that unfolds.”

Pressed on whether he’d join the administration as Labor Secretary, Sanders confirmed he would. 

“If I had a portfolio that allowed me to stand up and fight for working families, would I do it? Yes I would,” he said.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Presents Scenario He Claims Would Allow Him to 'Easily Win' Arizona
Leah Barkoukis

Tucker Zeroes In On the Demographic That Really Wants to Defund the Police...It's Not Shocking

Matt Vespa
The Old Tweet From Biden's WH Chief of Staff Pick Which Will Not Defuse Suspicions About Rigged Elections
Matt Vespa

Biden COVID-19 Adviser Who Doesn't Think Last Lockdown Was Strict Enough Wants Another One
Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Blast Nancy Pelosi's Ice Cream Frenzy While the Economy Was Cratering
Katie Pavlich

Election 2020: Trump: I'm Still Hopeful in Key States
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular