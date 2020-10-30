These Potential Biden Cabinet Members Should Terrify Capitalists

In hopes of a Joe Biden presidency, far left radicals of the Democrat Party are chomping at the bit of power in Washington D.C.

According to a report in POLITICO, Senator Elizabeth Warren wants to be Biden's Treasury Secretary if he wins the White House next Tuesday.

Elizabeth Warren wants to be Joe Biden's Treasury secretary and will make her case for it if he wins next week, according to three Democratic officials who have spoken with her inner circle. “She wants it,” two of them said matter-of-factly. Warren’s moves could set up the marquee fight between the party's left and its center over what will be one of the most consequential Cabinet roles in the next administration. The Treasury Department will be tasked with steering the U.S. economy out of a deep recession, even as the country continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warren news comes on the heels of reports Socialist Bernie Sanders is gunning for Labor Secretary.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is hoping to be a part of Joe Biden’s potential administration and has expressed a particular interest in becoming Labor secretary, two people familiar with the conversations tell POLITICO. “I can confirm he's trying to figure out how to land that role or something like it,” said one person close to the Vermont senator. “He, personally, does have an interest in it.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris -- who was rated the most liberal Senator on Capitol Hill -- will have a heavy policy influence in a Biden administration.

Given the long held policy positions of Harris, Warren and Sanders for government control over large swaths of the economy, including healthcare and the energy industry, this news should terrify free market proponents, capitalists and quite frankly, all Americans.