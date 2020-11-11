The UNHRC's Review of US's Record on Human Rights Reads Like The Onion

If you want to feel like you’re in an alternate universe, just pop in to see what the United Nations Human Rights Council is up to on any given day. This week, some of the worst offenders of human rights piled on the United States to criticize its alleged human rights violations.

Among those expressing their deepest concern during Monday's session of the council's Universal Periodic Review? None other than North Korea, China, Cuba, Syria, Iran, and Belarus, among others.

China, for example, wanted to know “what measures has the United States taken to eliminate systematic racism, racial discrimination, white supremacy, religious intolerance and xenophobia?” This coming from the country that "herded 1 million Muslims into camps to kill their religion & culture,” UN Watch’s Hillel Neuer pointed out.

No joke: Ahead of U.N. review of U.S. rights record, China—which herded 1 million Muslims into camps to kill their religion & culture—asks: “What measures has U.S. taken to eliminate systematic racism, racial discrimination, white supremacy, religious intolerance and xenophobia?“ pic.twitter.com/azw4UMagK7 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 8, 2020

???? China, newly elected to the U.N. Human Rights Council, just reviewed the U.S. human rights record.



"China wishes to recommend to the U.S.:

1. Root out systematic racism, address widespread police brutality and combat discrimination against African- and Asian-Americans....“ pic.twitter.com/q2AUSKPTWZ — UN Watch (@UNWatch) November 11, 2020

Pakistan where Christians, Ahmadis & other religious minorities are prosecuted, forced to convert & sometimes killed when accused of blasphemy is concerned about religious intolerance & hate speech in the US. https://t.co/fvZ8wDBcMS — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 9, 2020

Thank you, Pakistan, for your concerns about America's religious intolerance.



Pakistan. https://t.co/WYw9GjTvQG — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 9, 2020

Turkey at UNHRC review of U.S. record on human rights: “We are concerned about rising xenophobia and antisemitism.” — UN Watch (@UNWatch) November 9, 2020

Saudi Arabia at UNHRC review of U.S. record on human rights: “We call on the U.S. to enhance laws and legislation based on the abolition of all forms of discrimination, racism and hatred; and to pursue efforts to fight discrimination based on religion and creed.” pic.twitter.com/lmXRgQmgAy — UN Watch (@UNWatch) November 9, 2020

Nicaragua at UNHRC review of U.S. record on human rights: “We call on the U.S. to ensure the enjoyment of human rights for minorities and to respect the peoples of the world in their pursuit of democratic development.” — UN Watch (@UNWatch) November 9, 2020

Malaysia at UNHRC review of U.S. record on human rights: “We call on the U.S. to end the use of torture.” — UN Watch (@UNWatch) November 9, 2020

Lebanon at UNHRC review of U.S. record on human rights: “We recommend the U.S. limit armed violence and arms possession.” pic.twitter.com/DEHN5vF6Sf — UN Watch (@UNWatch) November 9, 2020

INSANE: Islamic Republic of Iran at U.N. Human Rights Council now calling out U.S. for "systematic racism" and "arbitrary killings" — as the Iranian delegate speaks next to a prominent photo of the terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani, who played key role mass murder of Syrians. pic.twitter.com/5chCiHQjiD — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 9, 2020

At a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed the criticisms about alleged human rights violations in the United States, saying, "Brutal regimes shouting the loudest about our record have the most to hide about their abysmal records."