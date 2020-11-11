United Nations
VIP

The UNHRC's Review of US's Record on Human Rights Reads Like The Onion

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 5:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
The UNHRC's Review of US's Record on Human Rights Reads Like The Onion

Source: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

If you want to feel like you’re in an alternate universe, just pop in to see what the United Nations Human Rights Council is up to on any given day. This week, some of the worst offenders of human rights piled on the United States to criticize its alleged human rights violations.

Among those expressing their deepest concern during Monday's session of the council's Universal Periodic Review? None other than North Korea, China, Cuba, Syria, Iran, and Belarus, among others.

China, for example, wanted to know “what measures has the United States taken to eliminate systematic racism, racial discrimination, white supremacy, religious intolerance and xenophobia?” This coming from the country that "herded 1 million Muslims into camps to kill their religion & culture,” UN Watch’s Hillel Neuer pointed out.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed the criticisms about alleged human rights violations in the United States, saying, "Brutal regimes shouting the loudest about our record have the most to hide about their abysmal records."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
You'll Probably Do a Double Take Over What a Top Pollster Said About the 2020 Cycle
Matt Vespa
Sorry, Nancy, House Democrats Had Another BAD Day in the Races That Have Yet to Be Called
Matt Vespa
GOP Senator Was Quite Blunt When Asked If He Had Congratulated Joe Biden Yet
Matt Vespa
Biden's Transition Team Is Full of Big Tech Execs
Bronson Stocking

Newt Gingrich Responds Perfectly When Pressed Over Claim that 2020 Election Was ‘Stolen’

Matt Vespa
Even California Rejected New Leftist Policies
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular