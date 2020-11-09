Donald Trump

Graham Warns: 'If We Don't Fight Back,' GOP May 'Never' Win Presidency Again

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 09, 2020 6:24 AM
  Share   Tweet
Graham Warns: 'If We Don't Fight Back,' GOP May 'Never' Win Presidency Again

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Sen. Lindsey Graham offered a dire warning to Republicans about conceding the election—doing so may mean the end of getting another GOP presidential candidate elected again.

“It’s the Wild Wild West when it comes to mail-in balloting,” Graham told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “Everything we worried about has come true so if we don’t fight back in 2020, we’re never going to win again presidentially — a lot is at stake here.”

He cautioned Trump against conceding.   

"We're down to less — 10,000 votes in Georgia. He's going to win North Carolina. We have gone from 93,000 votes to less than 20,000 votes in Arizona, where more — more votes to be counted,” he said.

Graham’s comments come after media outlets have projected Joe Biden as the winner, despite recounts and ongoing litigation.

"What happened? The Trump team has canvassed all early voters and absentee mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, and they have found over 100 people they think were dead but 15 people that we verified that have been dead who voted," Graham said. "Here is the one that gets me: Six people registered after they died and voted. In Pennsylvania, I guess you're never out of it." 

He said the media is turning a blind eye to allegations of voter fraud because they don’t care how Trump loses “as long as he loses.”

"If Republicans don't challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again," he warned.

Last week, Graham announced he would be donating $500,000 to President Trump's legal defense fund.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Sidney Powell Makes Explosive Voter Fraud Allegation: 'They Had This All Planned'
Leah Barkoukis
Pfizer Announces Promising Vaccine Update: 'This Is About the Best the News Could Possibly Be'
Leah Barkoukis
House Democratic Losses Have Members Asking...What Happened?
Matt Vespa

LIVE BLOG: GOPers Ask for Investigations Into Voter Fraud
Trump Will Reportedly Start Holding Rallies Again
Leah Barkoukis

Will AOC Give Up Politics for Good?
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular