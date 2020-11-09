Graham Warns: 'If We Don't Fight Back,' GOP May 'Never' Win Presidency Again

Sen. Lindsey Graham offered a dire warning to Republicans about conceding the election—doing so may mean the end of getting another GOP presidential candidate elected again.

“It’s the Wild Wild West when it comes to mail-in balloting,” Graham told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “Everything we worried about has come true so if we don’t fight back in 2020, we’re never going to win again presidentially — a lot is at stake here.”

He cautioned Trump against conceding.

"We're down to less — 10,000 votes in Georgia. He's going to win North Carolina. We have gone from 93,000 votes to less than 20,000 votes in Arizona, where more — more votes to be counted,” he said.

Graham’s comments come after media outlets have projected Joe Biden as the winner, despite recounts and ongoing litigation.

"What happened? The Trump team has canvassed all early voters and absentee mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, and they have found over 100 people they think were dead but 15 people that we verified that have been dead who voted," Graham said. "Here is the one that gets me: Six people registered after they died and voted. In Pennsylvania, I guess you're never out of it."

He said the media is turning a blind eye to allegations of voter fraud because they don’t care how Trump loses “as long as he loses.”

"If Republicans don't challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again," he warned.

Last week, Graham announced he would be donating $500,000 to President Trump's legal defense fund.