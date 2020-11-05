Donald Trump

Lindsey Graham Announces Huge Donation to Trump's Legal Defense Fund

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 05, 2020 10:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Sen. Lindsey Graham announced on “Hannity” Thursday evening that he will be donating $500,000 to President Trump’s legal defense fund.

"I've been on your show, you’ve raised a ton of money for me, your audience was incredibly helpful to LindseyGraham.com, give to DonaldJTrump.com so we’ll have the resources to fight," he said. "The allegations of wrongdoing are earth shattering.”

The announcement comes after Donald Trump Jr. brought attention to the fact that Graham was apparently mum on Wednesday amid myriad election controversies. 

An AP reporter reached out for comment after Don Jr.'s remark and was simply told to watch Fox News host Sean Hannity's program.

