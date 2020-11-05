Lindsey Graham Announces Huge Donation to Trump's Legal Defense Fund

Sen. Lindsey Graham announced on “Hannity” Thursday evening that he will be donating $500,000 to President Trump’s legal defense fund.

"I've been on your show, you’ve raised a ton of money for me, your audience was incredibly helpful to LindseyGraham.com, give to DonaldJTrump.com so we’ll have the resources to fight," he said. "The allegations of wrongdoing are earth shattering.”

The announcement comes after Donald Trump Jr. brought attention to the fact that Graham was apparently mum on Wednesday amid myriad election controversies.

No one is surprised. https://t.co/DZ0GNZMjqG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

An AP reporter reached out for comment after Don Jr.'s remark and was simply told to watch Fox News host Sean Hannity's program.

I reached out to Graham for comment. His spokesman simply responded:



"Graham on Hannity tonight at 9pm." — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) November 5, 2020

Graham says Philadelphia elections are "crooked as a snake," adding "I think everything should be on the table," with regard to legal action.



"Let's stand with President Trump. He stood with us," he added.



Graham told Hannity he does "trust Arizona," however. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) November 6, 2020

Hannity asked Lindsey Graham if Republican lawmakers in PA and elsewhere should invalidate this election over violating the law on allowing observers. Graham says everything should be in the table. He adds "Philadelphia elections are crooked as a snake." pic.twitter.com/1X1L9itFqB — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 6, 2020