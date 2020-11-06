New York
De Blasio Won't Be Happy with Cuomo's Analysis of Party's Losses in New York

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 06, 2020 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

The Blue Wave Democrats had so hoped was coming did not pan out on down-ballot races this election. In New York, a number of Republican women were elected to Congress. Rep. Elise Stefanik won re-election in the state's 21st Congressional District, for example, and conservative Nicole Malliotakis pulled off an upset win against incumbent Rep. Max Rose in the 11th Congressional District.

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the problem was that Republicans "successfully" used Mayor Bill de Blasio's failures in New York City to scare voters in upstate and Long Island races.

“The Democrats: there’ll be havoc like in New York City,” the governor told New York radio host Alan Chartock, imitating a GOP mailer.

“They ran de Blasio’s picture all over the state," he continued. “They’ll turn New York state into New York City, looting and crime and homelessness, law and order."

He attempted to claim the Democratic Party, the party of bail reform and defunding the police, is "pro-public safety," but acknowledged that Republicans were successful in their messaging.

“I think they branded Democrats as anti-law and order and that hurt Democrats…the Republicans did that successfully,” he said. “It was untrue. The Democrats — we are against the injustice in the criminal justice system, we are against the racism and discrimination in policing.”

Cuomo lamented that the messaging was more effective than it should have been.

"It should not have been this close," he said.

The exchange starts around the 11-minute mark.

New York Republicans said the governor needs to also "take a good look in the mirror."

