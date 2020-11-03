House Republicans

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Cruises to Reelection

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Cruises to Reelection

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) won reelection in New York’s 21st congressional district, defeating Democrat challenger Tedra Cobb. The youngest GOP woman ever elected to Congress, Rep. Stefanik has emerged as a rising star in the Republican party.

On a night full of close races, with both parties fighting tooth-and-nail in many states, Rep. Stefanik blew her opponent out of the water:

Follow all of our election night coverage here.

