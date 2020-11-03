Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Cruises to Reelection

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) won reelection in New York’s 21st congressional district, defeating Democrat challenger Tedra Cobb. The youngest GOP woman ever elected to Congress, Rep. Stefanik has emerged as a rising star in the Republican party.

BREAKING: Republican Elise Stefanik wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. #APracecall at 11:37 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #NYelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020

Rep. Elise Stefanik takes the stage to declare victory in NY-21. The Republican will serve a fourth term after defeating a repeat challenge from Democrat Tedra Cobb. @WAMCNews pic.twitter.com/6aZhUC2ciD — Lucas Willard (@Willard_WAMC) November 4, 2020

Congrats to @EliseStefanik on her reelection to the U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District! ????#Election2020 #NY21 pic.twitter.com/nnWmMorYGd — American Conservation Coalition (@ACC_National) November 4, 2020

Honored to earn the overwhelming support from #NY21 to serve as your voice in Congress ????@7NewsWatertown pic.twitter.com/1Ot4H5ayEA — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 4, 2020

The @AP makes it official in #NY21 @EliseStefanik is the winner and will serve her fourth term in Congress. It’s an amazing run from a candidate some didn’t think would even win the GOP primary when she started this journey in 2014. @SPECNewsCNY — Brian Dwyer (@BrianDwyerTV) November 4, 2020

On a night full of close races, with both parties fighting tooth-and-nail in many states, Rep. Stefanik blew her opponent out of the water:

Elise Stefanik completely crushed Tedra Cobb in NY. 138,282 votes to 76,440. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2020

