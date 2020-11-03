North Carolina State Board of Elections Votes to Delay Results

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted to delay election results in the state by nearly an hour after four polling locations experienced technical difficulties.

The board will reportedly not begin releasing results until 8:15 p.m.

The Plainview Fire Station polling site in Sampson County saw the longest voting time extension, with the NCSBE giving the site 45 extra minutes, while a second site in the county was given 24 extra minutes. The Bluford Elementary School polling site in Greensboro will remain open 34 extra minutes, and the polling site at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord in Cabarrus County will remain open an extra 17 minutes. The Cabarrus County government tweeted Tuesday that the delay in voting at the First Missionary Baptist Church was “due to an issue with the onsite printer.” NBC News reported that the Plainview Fire Station polling site also had printer issues that delayed the beginning of in-person voting on Election Day, while NBC affiliate WRAL-TV in Raleigh, N.C. reported that the Guilford County issue was due to human-related delays in opening the site. (The Hill)

“With 2,660 polling sites, it’s not unusual for minor issues to occur at polling sites that result in a brief disruption of voting,” the NCSBE said. “The State Board routinely meets to discuss the extension of hours when the need arises.”