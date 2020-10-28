Tucker Carlson Reveals 'Damning' Documents His Show Received About Biden Family Have 'Vanished'

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson informed viewers Wednesday evening that highly sensitive and “damning” documents his show received from a source about the Biden family have disappeared.

“On Monday of this week, we received, from a source, a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family. We believe those documents are authentic, they’re real, and they’re damning,” he said.

Carlson explained when he and his executive producer received them, they were in Los Angeles preparing for his interview with Tony Bobulinski about the Biden family’s shady foreign business dealings.

“So we texted a producer in New York and we asked him to send those documents to us in L.A. and he did that,” he explained. “So, Monday afternoon of this week, he shipped those documents overnight to California with a large national carrier, a brand name company that we’ve used, you’ve used, countless times with never a single problem.”

They never got to Los Angeles, he said, noting that the shipping company contacted them on Tuesday morning to say the contents of the package were missing: “The documents had disappeared.”

Despite the company’s best efforts at tracking every step of the package’s journey, it has no answers.

“They traced the envelope from the moment our producers dropped it off in Manhattan on Monday all the way to 3:44 a.m. yesterday morning. That’s when an employee at a sorting facility in another state noticed that our package was open and empty; apparently, it had been opened,” he said. “So the company’s security team interviewed every one of its employees who touched the envelope we sent, they searched the plane and the trucks that carried it. They went through the office in New York, where our producer dropped that package off. They combed the entire cavernous sorting facility. They used pictures of what we had sent so that searchers would know what to look for, they went far and beyond, but they found nothing.”

Carlson continued: “Those documents have vanished. As of tonight, the company has no idea, and no working theory even, about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now. We spoke to executives at that company a few hours ago. They seemed baffled and deeply bothered by this, and so are we.”