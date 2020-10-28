Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s entire reason for getting into the race is based on a lie. The former vice president said the “moment I knew I had to run” was President Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” comment from 2017. Biden falsely claims the president was referring to neo-Nazis and white nationalists, which as Matt reported, is “just as big a myth as Russian collusion.” The entire transcript is available for anyone to see. Trump made clear, "I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally." Nevertheless, Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris have been on the campaign trail falsely claiming he hasn’t denounced white supremacy yet.

"Donald Trump fails to condemn White supremacy, doesn’t believe that systemic racism is a problem, and won’t say that black lives matter," Biden said at a campaign stop in Georgia this week.

To leave no room for doubt, the Trump campaign hit back, creating a five-minute ad that compiles all the times the president has publicly denounced white supremacy.

"Joe Biden has never condemned the KKK but did praise a former KKK Exalted Cyclops as his 'mentor,' the ad description reads.

The Trump campaign has also made a point of highlighting Biden’s “history of racist comments” in a series of campaign ads directed toward the black community. One ad in particular uses the former vice president’s own words during his decades-long career as a politician.