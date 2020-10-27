Joe Biden
VIP

'Red Wave'? Enthusiasm at Biden's Campaign Stop in Georgia Was Non-existent

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 5:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Red Wave'? Enthusiasm at Biden's Campaign Stop in Georgia Was Non-existent

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Enthusiasm is in the air for the 2020 election, alright, but not for Joe Biden. The pandemic couldn’t have happened at a better time for the former vice president—allowing him to stay cooped up in his basement, avoid taking questions from the press (when they decide to throw him anything other than softball questions), and not having to keep up with the demands of nonstop campaigning. Beyond that, scarcely attended events have been given minimal scrutiny because, hey, he’s just following strict safety protocols, right?

President Trump's massive rallies have been accused of being superspreader events, but don't forget that's coming from the same people who said nothing about the thousands of leftists marching in the streets all summer long protesting police brutality, with many Democratic politicians marching with them.

The reality is that Biden’s events are depressing and show that the enthusiasm edge is not in his favor. Democrats this election cycle are voting more against President Trump than they are for President Harris Biden.

A campaign event Biden attended in Warm Springs, Ga., on Tuesday is the perfect example.

Remember, we are one week from the election...and this is the crowd and energy. If the RNC's Elizabeth Harrington is right, it shows a red wave is coming.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
ICYMI: The Left Had a Meltdown When Justice Barrett Took Her Oath at the White House
Katie Pavlich
Trump Receives Endorsement from Key Wisconsin Group
Katie Pavlich
Biden Whistleblower: I Have More Damning Tapes on Biden-China Corruption
Matt Vespa
Trump Campaign Rips 'Horribly Wrong' Bloomberg Story About Florida Ads
Katie Pavlich
Phony 'Victims:' More Democrats Threaten Court Packing, Blaming Own Escalations on GOP
Guy Benson
Here’s ‘One of the Clearest and Most Important Sentences You'll Read’ About the Media’s Handling of the Hunter Biden Fiasco
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular