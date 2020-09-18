The Media's Reaction to Kamala's Timberlands Shows How Pathetic Media Bias Has Become

The media bias regarding first lady Melania Trump versus Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris was on full display this week over something as ridiculous as shoes.

After Harris toured the destruction from the wildfires in California wearing Timberland boots, the media collectively oohed and aahed.

“Kamala Harris Wears Timberlands, Gets Sh*t Done,” declared health and beauty magazine Marie Claire.

“Kamala Harris’ Timberlands-Pearls Combo Has Our Vote,” Refinery29 wrote admiringly.

“Kamala Harris may have made Timberland boots cool again,” raved Yahoo Finance.

But when the first lady wore the exact same footwear to see storm-ravaged Puerto Rico in 2017 and visit troops in 2018, the media said the former model got it all wrong.

“Melania Trump gets mocked for wearing Timberland boots while visiting troops,” Yahoo Life wrote.

“Work boots and white jeans? Melania Trump’s outfits still missing the mark for some,” claimed USA Today.

“Melania’s Puerto Rico Outfit and Heels Spark Backlash,” Teen Vogue announced.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the media has blasted Melania over her fashion decisions. Her jacket choices on many occasions have been panned as "ridiculous" and "macabre."

The left's ire isn't just directed at fashion decisions made by Republicans, however. They also target Democrats they don't like, such as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. During the Democratic primary debates, The New York Times had an absurd article criticizing her white pantsuit, claiming it is the color of "avenging angels and flaming swords, of somewhat combative righteousness (also cult leaders)." But when Hillary Clinton wore a white pantsuit? You guessed it: "it was the symbol women need today."

No wonder news media credibility has tanked.