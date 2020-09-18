Media Bias

The Media's Reaction to Kamala's Timberlands Shows How Pathetic Media Bias Has Become

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 8:40 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Media's Reaction to Kamala's Timberlands Shows How Pathetic Media Bias Has Become

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The media bias regarding first lady Melania Trump versus Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris was on full display this week over something as ridiculous as shoes.

After Harris toured the destruction from the wildfires in California wearing Timberland boots, the media collectively oohed and aahed.

“Kamala Harris Wears Timberlands, Gets Sh*t Done,” declared health and beauty magazine Marie Claire.

“Kamala Harris’ Timberlands-Pearls Combo Has Our Vote,” Refinery29 wrote admiringly. 

“Kamala Harris may have made Timberland boots cool again,” raved Yahoo Finance.

But when the first lady wore the exact same footwear to see storm-ravaged Puerto Rico in 2017 and visit troops in 2018, the media said the former model got it all wrong. 

“Melania Trump gets mocked for wearing Timberland boots while visiting troops,” Yahoo Life wrote.

“Work boots and white jeans? Melania Trump’s outfits still missing the mark for some,” claimed USA Today.

“Melania’s Puerto Rico Outfit and Heels Spark Backlash,” Teen Vogue announced.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the media has blasted Melania over her fashion decisions. Her jacket choices on many occasions have been panned as "ridiculous" and "macabre." 

The left's ire isn't just directed at fashion decisions made by Republicans, however. They also target Democrats they don't like, such as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. During the Democratic primary debates, The New York Times had an absurd article criticizing her white pantsuit, claiming it is the color of "avenging angels and flaming swords, of somewhat combative righteousness (also cult leaders)." But when Hillary Clinton wore a white pantsuit? You guessed it: "it was the symbol women need today."

No wonder news media credibility has tanked.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Frauds': Watch What Happened When Biden Thought the Cameras Stopped Rolling During CNN Town Hall
Leah Barkoukis
Dana Perino Asks Woodward: Why Not Come Forward Sooner if You Were Concerned About Trump's COVID Take?
Cortney O'Brien
Commerce Department Announces Ban on TikTok, WeChat From US App Stores
Leah Barkoukis
This Is What's Making Democrats Nervous About Joe Biden's Michigan Operation
Matt Vespa

Biden's Town Hall Event Shows Why CNN Isn't Moderating the Debates
Bronson Stocking
Judge Green Lights Recall Petition Against Seattle City Councilwoman
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular