The Left Absolutely Loses It Over Naturalization Ceremony During RNC

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 8:15 AM
Source: C-SPAN/Screen capture

If there was one moment from Tuesday’s Republican National Convention that sent liberals over the edge, it was during one of President Trump’s appearances with Acting Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf when he oversaw a naturalization ceremony at the White House to highlight legal immigration to the United States.

Wolf gave the oath of allegiance to five individuals from Ghana, India, Sudan, Lebanon, and Bolivia as the president stood to the side and watched.

"You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws, you learned our history, embraced our values, and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity," Trump said. "You've earned the most prized, treasured, cherished, and priceless possession anywhere in the world. It's called American citizenship. There is no higher honor and no greater privilege. And it's an honor for me to be your president."


While conservatives described the ceremony as “brilliant” and “incredibly powerful,” the Left lost their collective minds.

Dinesh D'Souza explained why they were freaking out over the ceremony.

As to criticism that the ceremony at the White House during the RNC violated the Hatch Act, Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus tweeted a White House official's response.

