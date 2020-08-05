What Witnesses Heard Right Before Beirut Explosion

A massive explosion went off in Lebanon's capital city on Tuesday, injuring thousands and killing more than a hundred as of Wednesday. But what was the cause?

Lebanese prime minister Hassan Diab pointed toward 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in fertilizer and explosives, that was improperly stored in a warehouse at the port for six years. "[A] welding accident ignited nearby fireworks — which caused the ammonium nitrate to explode," according to The New York Times.