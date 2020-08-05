Lebanon
What Witnesses Heard Right Before Beirut Explosion

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 05, 2020 4:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

A massive explosion went off in Lebanon's capital city on Tuesday, injuring thousands and killing more than a hundred as of Wednesday. But what was the cause?

Lebanese prime minister Hassan Diab pointed toward 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in fertilizer and explosives, that was improperly stored in a warehouse at the port for six years. "[A] welding accident ignited nearby fireworks — which caused the ammonium nitrate to explode," according to The New York Times.

"By all appearances the port disaster did not involve the usual suspects — Hezbollah, Israel, jihadist terrorism or the government of neighboring Syria," wrote Faysal Itani, deputy director at the Center for Global Policy and adjunct professor of Middle East politics at Georgetown University. Instead, many are pointing toward inaction and "negligence" regarding the chemical's removal.

