The Racist Initiative One English Department Is Taking to Stand in Solidarity with BLM

We've now entered the part of 2020 where proper English is racist. Sure, we’ve seen the AP opt for prioritizing one race over another through the capitalization of Black, but at Rutgers University in New Jersey, the English Department is going further in an effort to be anti-racist.

In an email obtained by College Fix, the chair of the department wrote to faculty, staff, and students about English Department initiatives that assist in the “eradication of systemic inequities facing black, indigenous, and people of color.”