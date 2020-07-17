McCarthy Has a Dire Prediction About How Dems 'Will Change the Rules of the Game' If They Regain Power

Every election cycle is panned as the most important one in our lifetime, and 2020 is gearing up to be no different. Famed economist Thomas Sowell said if Joe Biden pulls off a win, there's a good chance Democrats will also retake the Senate.
"Considering the kinds of things that they are proposing, that can well mean the point of no return for this country," he cautioned.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went further, predicting how Democrats will "change the rules of the game" if they retake power, making it highly debatable as to whether Republicans would ever have the "opportunity to win" an election again.
First, they will change voting, McCarthy told Fox News host Sean Hannity.
"[I]n California they allow people who are not even citizens to vote in school board races. You know, in California, they lowered the voting age to 17. Do you know, in California, that you could turn your ballot in 17 days after the election?"
"Those are things they're doing right now," he added. "That's what they'll do across the country."
Secondly, he argued, "they'll expand the Supreme Court."
Third, they will push for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico statehood, he suggested.
"We want to focus on bringing this country back," the California Republican said. "Rebuilding it, restoring it, and renewing it, and that means and law and order and justice."