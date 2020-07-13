What Thomas Sowell Believes May Be the 'Point of No Return in This Country'

Mark Levin, host of “Life, Liberty & Levin,” described the 2020 election on Sunday as one of the most important in American history.

Beyond looking at the candidates, Levin said the election pits the ideologies behind the 1619 project against the 1776 project, “and you can see where the Democrats have tied into the 1619 project, and many of the Republicans are trying to defend the founding in the 1776 project.”

Speaking with economist Thomas Sowell, Levin asked if he saw the election that way.

“What I see is if the election goes to Biden then there is a good chance that the Democrats will then control all two branches of Congress and the White House, and considering the kinds of things that they are proposing, that can well mean the point of no return for this country.”

Sowell said phrases used by the left, such as 'systemic racism' and 'system oppression' don't really mean anything.

"You hear it on our college campuses. You hear it from very wealthy and fabulously famous sports stars. What does that mean? And whatever it means, is it true?" Levin asked.

"It really has no meaning that can be specified and tested in the way that one tests hypotheses," Sowell responded.

He said the phrases remind him of “propaganda tactics” used in Nazi Germany where if a lie was "repeated long enough and loud enough" people would believe it.