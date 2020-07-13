Saying 'All Lives Matter' Is Now Getting People Killed

A young woman was fatally shot last weekend in Indianapolis over the term, “All Lives Matter.”

The victim, Jessica Doty Whitaker, was among a group of people hanging out along the canal. Her fiancé, Jose Ramirez, says someone in their group “used a slang version of the N-word,” according to Fox59. That’s when they were approached by another group.

An argument started and someone in the group of strangers yelled, “Black Lives Matter,” and according to Ramirez, either his fiancée or someone in their group replied, “All Lives Matter.”

Both groups were armed, the report states, and that’s why they separated.

The groups then fist bumped and walked away from each other. However, minutes later Ramirez claims the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away. “It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St. Clair waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot,” said the victim’s fiancé Jose Ramirez. Jose admits he returned fire, but didn’t hit anyone. He says explaining to Jessica’s son Greyson that he’ll never see his mom again has been the hardest part for the family. (Fox59)

“She shouldn’t have lost her life. She’s got a 3-year-old son she loved dearly,” Ramirez told Fox59. “It’s hard to tell him his mom is in heaven and if you want to talk to her you have to look up and say, ‘I love you mom.’”