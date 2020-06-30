The DNC's Tweet About July 4th Event Was So Bad They Deleted It

The official Twitter account of the Democratic National Committee accused President Trump of “glorifying white supremacy” over a planned celebration of July 4th at Mount Rushmore.

Last month, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that fireworks would be coming back to Mount Rushmore for Independence Day celebrations and that Trump would be attending. She thanked him for working with her administration to make it happen, as the displays had previously been canceled over fire dangers.

But it wasn’t the environment the DNC was concerned about in their Monday tweet. Rather, it was “white supremacy”.

"Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again," the Democrats wrote. "He's attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he's holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore- a region once sacred to tribal communities."

The moment the Democrat Party attacked Mount Rushmore, which features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, as a symbol of white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/0jUipkcB2h — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) June 30, 2020

They quickly deleted the tweet but not before being hammered over the message.

The Democrats think Mt Rushmore is a display of white supremacy.



There’s no saving this country if Biden gets elected.



(They deleted their tweet.) pic.twitter.com/hm6r11IjRR — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 30, 2020

you know who else went to Mt. Rushmore...? pic.twitter.com/qdr5SHGlgO — jerylbier (@JerylBier) June 30, 2020

Maybe the Democrats' social media manager meant to tweet that hot take from his Antifa account. — jon gabriel (@exjon) June 30, 2020

Would be curious to hear @TheDemocrats explain what part of shooting off fireworks at Mt. Rushmore for the 4th of July "glorifys white supremacy". The fireworks? Mt. Rushmore itself? The 4th of July? https://t.co/B3uSUkTBQs — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 30, 2020

Despite calls to demolish Mount Rushmore, Noem vowed "not on my watch."

"I want to make one thing clear: the men honored on Mount Rushmore weren’t perfect; nobody is. They all had flaws. But they all had tremendous virtues as well, and they did incredible things for our country," she said in a statement. "Today, America is the greatest nation in the history of the world, and that is in no small part thanks to each president memorialized on Mount Rushmore. We can learn from their successes, and we can also learn from their mistakes. And in doing so, we must continue to fight for the American ideal that each of them spent their lives striving for: 'All men are created equal.'"