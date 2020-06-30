DNC

The DNC's Tweet About July 4th Event Was So Bad They Deleted It

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 8:23 AM
Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

The official Twitter account of the Democratic National Committee accused President Trump of “glorifying white supremacy” over a planned celebration of July 4th at Mount Rushmore.

Last month, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that fireworks would be coming back to Mount Rushmore for Independence Day celebrations and that Trump would be attending. She thanked him for working with her administration to make it happen, as the displays had previously been canceled over fire dangers.

But it wasn’t the environment the DNC was concerned about in their Monday tweet. Rather, it was “white supremacy”.

"Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again," the Democrats wrote. "He's attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he's holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore- a region once sacred to tribal communities."

They quickly deleted the tweet but not before being hammered over the message. 

Despite calls to demolish Mount Rushmore, Noem vowed "not on my watch."

"I want to make one thing clear: the men honored on Mount Rushmore weren’t perfect; nobody is. They all had flaws. But they all had tremendous virtues as well, and they did incredible things for our country," she said in a statement. "Today, America is the greatest nation in the history of the world, and that is in no small part thanks to each president memorialized on Mount Rushmore. We can learn from their successes, and we can also learn from their mistakes. And in doing so, we must continue to fight for the American ideal that each of them spent their lives striving for: 'All men are created equal.'"

