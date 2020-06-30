McDonald's

McDonald's BLM Statement Completely Rejected by Leftists

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
McDonald's BLM Statement Completely Rejected by Leftists

Source: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Browsing through McDonald’s Twitter feed you wouldn’t know it's in the fast food business. It’s June 30, and the last time it posted anything actually related to the company was May 28. But once it got the BLM marching order, boy did McDonald's step in line…and on a rake.

On June 3 the company posted a video that’s now its Twitter background, remembering seven people: Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Alton Sterling, Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd.

“He was one of us. She was one of us. They were all one of us. We see them in our customers. We see them in our crew members. We see them in our franchisees. And this is why the entire McDonald’s family grieves," the company wrote. "It’s why we stand for them and any other victims of systemic oppression and violence. Today we stand with Black communities across America. Which is why we’re donating to the National Urban League and the NAACP. We do not tolerate inequity, injustice, or racism. Black lives matter.”

Not only were not all of the names listed innocent—Michael Brown, remember, committed a strong-armed robbery then tried to kill a police officer—and many pointed that out, but the pandering didn't even do anything to appease the Left.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Watch Tucker Carlson Bulldoze Republican Senator Over Support for Black Lives Matter
Katie Pavlich
Rand Paul Makes Interesting Observation About the Monuments Pelosi Wants to Remove
Cortney O'Brien
Trump Administration Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling on Religious Schools
Katie Pavlich
NJ Councilman, Three Others Charged with Voter Fraud as Democrats Continue to Push for Voting by Mail
Ellie Bufkin
A PA News Outlet Fails to Prove Voter Fraud is Rare in the State With Questionable Photo
Alex Corey

There's an Interesting Twist Concerning the St. Louis Couple Who Defended Their Home from Lefty Trespassers
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular