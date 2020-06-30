McDonald's BLM Statement Completely Rejected by Leftists

Browsing through McDonald’s Twitter feed you wouldn’t know it's in the fast food business. It’s June 30, and the last time it posted anything actually related to the company was May 28. But once it got the BLM marching order, boy did McDonald's step in line…and on a rake.
On June 3 the company posted a video that’s now its Twitter background, remembering seven people: Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Alton Sterling, Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd.
“He was one of us. She was one of us. They were all one of us. We see them in our customers. We see them in our crew members. We see them in our franchisees. And this is why the entire McDonald’s family grieves," the company wrote. "It’s why we stand for them and any other victims of systemic oppression and violence. Today we stand with Black communities across America. Which is why we’re donating to the National Urban League and the NAACP. We do not tolerate inequity, injustice, or racism. Black lives matter.”
Not only were not all of the names listed innocent—Michael Brown, remember, committed a strong-armed robbery then tried to kill a police officer—and many pointed that out, but the pandering didn't even do anything to appease the Left.
Hey @McDonalds - might want to revise your list:— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 30, 2020
“The evidence establishes that the shots fired by Wilson after [Michael] Brown turned around were in self-defense...Several of the [mostly Black] witnesses stated that they would have... responded [as]...Wilson did.” DOJ Rpt, p82 https://t.co/XTFuzjhtEi
McDonald's workers have marched against the company demanding justice for over half a decade. McD's has given local bosses free anti-union consulting sessions— People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) June 3, 2020
McD's business model is the oppression of Black people and people of color.
Statement rejected.https://t.co/tnJgibJ3xz
.@McDonalds you are not "one of us." #BlackLivesMatter #FightFor15 https://t.co/hmYCzZh0qe pic.twitter.com/T0rgznFYyf— Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) June 3, 2020
You haven’t even responded to our letter demanding paid sick and family leave for all employees, the majority of whom are Black or non-Black people of color. YOU are perpetuating racism and oppression by failing to protect the health of your workers. https://t.co/gMnxBgQefh— ACLU (@ACLU) June 3, 2020
