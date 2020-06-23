Jesus Christ

The Cancel Culture Mob Is Coming for Jesus

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 9:00 AM
The Cancel Culture Mob Is Coming for Jesus

Source: AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

The cancel culture mob is not content to stop at tearing down monuments, pressuring companies to change the marketing of their products, getting popular T.V. shows pulled, or having people fired for the sin of nonconformity to groupthink or in some cases, being related to the unpopular. No, now the Lord Jesus Christ is being targeted, too.

Progressive activist Shaun King called for images of Christ to be taken down because he argues they’re a form of “white supremacy.”

“Yes I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been,” King tweeted. “In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Demark. Tear them down.”

He continued: “All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down.”

King claimed the depictions are a “gross form [of] white supremacy” that were “created as tools of oppression.”
 
 “They should all come down,” he urged. 

As Dana Loesh aptly noted in response to King, "statism is the only religion in which skin color matters."

Anyone who thinks that identity would ever come into play doesn’t know Jesus, doesn’t know Scripture, doesn’t know God (1 John 2:4). The Gospels stress unity within the kingdom, there is no emphasis at all placed upon appearance or even customs. The physical appearance of Jesus has never had any impact on the teachings of Jesus, faith in Jesus, or anything else. His appearance is insignificant because it doesn’t change our faith in, our worship of, our relationship with Him. Any insistence otherwise betrays Scripture. We are children of God, period. The only identity that matters is being a child of God.

