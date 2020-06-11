BLM Protesters Critically Injure Man After Confederate Statue They Were Tearing Down Fell on Him

Black Lives Matter “protesters” critically injured one of their own on Wednesday as they toppled a Confederate statue in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The man, who police say is in his 30s, was standing at the base of the statue when it fell and struck him in the head—and it all happened on live TV.

"It came and fully hit him in the head, and we could see that his skull was actually showing," the president of the BLM 757 told NBC affiliate WAVY. "He was convulsing on the ground."

"He lost a great amount of blood," the witness said. "And we ask that everybody pray for that man right now."

Caution: There is nothing graphic shown in the following video, but it may be disturbing for some to watch.

While the police had clearly been given stand down orders as the demonstrators destroyed the Confederate monument outside of the courthouse, they quickly stepped in when the incident took place. After the man was taken away in an ambulance, crime scene tape went up.

According to the local BLM chapter, the man coded twice.