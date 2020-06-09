NPR

Trump Announces Rallies Will Return and the Media Suddenly Remember Pandemic

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 09, 2020 7:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody have been carried out in every state in the nation, in small towns and large cities alike with gatherings of hundreds to thousands of people. In Manhattan on Saturday, police estimated 15,000 people demonstrated. And through it all, Democratic leaders like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who enforced some of the strictest lockdown orders in the country over coronavirus, all of a sudden seemed to not really care about social distancing. And the media who shamed Americans for protesting stay-at-home orders threw their full support behind the demonstrations.

But now that President Trump announced rallies will resume this month, the media suddenly cares about the pandemic again.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale said the president and his supporters are "ready to get back to action."

"The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous," he said. "You'll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of."

