Trump Announces Rallies Will Return and the Media Suddenly Remember Pandemic

Protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody have been carried out in every state in the nation, in small towns and large cities alike with gatherings of hundreds to thousands of people. In Manhattan on Saturday, police estimated 15,000 people demonstrated. And through it all, Democratic leaders like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who enforced some of the strictest lockdown orders in the country over coronavirus, all of a sudden seemed to not really care about social distancing. And the media who shamed Americans for protesting stay-at-home orders threw their full support behind the demonstrations.

But now that President Trump announced rallies will resume this month, the media suddenly cares about the pandemic again.

President Trump will hit the campaign trail this month — despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which continues to impact the lives and livelihoods of households across the country.



"The rallies will be tremendous," a campaign manager said. https://t.co/hZ1nV45d00 — NPR (@NPR) June 9, 2020

Oh, come off it. Like you people care. You hypocrites. If Joe Biden were hitting the campaign trail to promote BLM, you would treat it like he was on the pilgrim's path to Jerusalem. https://t.co/i5GsierDBC — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) June 9, 2020

The threat represented by the coronavirus varies depending on which side is engaged in mass gatherings https://t.co/1z9AithC8n — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 9, 2020

For the sake of consistency, anything to say about this? pic.twitter.com/W4dopx73vn — Greg Tomlin ?? (@TomlinMedia) June 9, 2020

Campaign manager Brad Parscale said the president and his supporters are "ready to get back to action."

"The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous," he said. "You'll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of."