The NYT Headline That Has Liberals Outraged

The New York Times was skewered by the left over its front-page headline about President Trump’s Rose Garden address to the nation on Monday about the riots that are taking place in cities across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody.

“As Chaos Spreads, Trump Vows to ‘End it Now’” read the apparently too-sympathetic-to-the-president headline.

"You’ve got to be kidding me," New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commented, sharing the story on Twitter.

You’ve got to be kidding me. https://t.co/XJqrTH5P7c — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2020

"The New York Times headline writers are going to Both Sides the country to death," remarked Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz.

The New York Times headline writers are going to Both Sides the country to death. https://t.co/FvrDVE0sJe — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 2, 2020

“This headline represents the absolute failure by the NYT to defend democracy in her time of need,” former Hillary Clinton senior adviser Zac Petkanas wrote.

This headline represents the absolute failure by the NYT to defend democracy in her time of need.



The President used the military to gas peaceful protesters in front of the White House this evening. — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) June 2, 2020

"The President is acting like a budding dictator. Headline fail, @nytimes," failed 2020 candidate Julián Castro said.

The President is acting like a budding dictator.



Headline fail, @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/wOYcCAtNPn — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 2, 2020

“This is embarrassing. I’d be ashamed to work for a place that put this out,” said Media Matters editor Parker Molloy.

Tom, this is embarrassing. I’d be ashamed to work for a place that put this out. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 2, 2020

"If the New York Times thinks this accurately describes what happened today, I have no idea what country they've been living in - they should just let Trump write their headlines," Ben Rhodes, former Obama adviser, complained.

If the New York Times thinks this accurately describes what happened today, I have no idea what country they've been living in - they should just let Trump write their headlines. https://t.co/zZn7H5cZiC — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 2, 2020

“Possibly one of the worst headlines ever written, and I used to write headlines for a living,” observed Baltimore Sun correspondent Michael Dresser. “NYT editor Dean Bacquet is a disgrace to journalism and ought to be fired.”