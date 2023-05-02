Denying His Grandchild's Existence Is the Most Un-Catholic Thing Biden's Ever Done

The Biden presidency has offended me on many levels, but it hits me at a visceral level whenever the topic turns back to the president's "deep and abiding Catholic faith."

The latest affront to norms, decency, and truth, happened at the grotesque White House Correspondence dinner when the self-congratulating reporters took a few moments to award themselves for their great accomplishments in covering up for... er... covering the president.

Matt Viser of the Washington Post won a special award for his writing about Joe Biden.

"The judges say Matt Viser stood out among his competitors for work that went beyond the humdrum of covering the managed events of the presidency in the White House. Viser captured the spirit of Joe Biden, particularly with stories about the president's brother and how his Catholic faith influenced his strategic vision of the office," ABC News correspondent Karen Travers said during the presentation.

Set aside, for a moment, the fact that covering Biden's brother, James Biden, should lead to a whole host of award-winning possibilities considering he's implicated in most of the nefarious exchanges of foreign money notated in Hunter Biden's meticulous email correspondences on the laptop from hell, what was that about the president's "Catholic faith"?

Biden has not only championed the legalization of the killing of millions of pre-born babies in his 50 ghoulish years in politics, but he recently outright lied about where the Catholic Bishops (and even Pope Francis) stand on government funding of abortion procedures.

He also just barred Catholic priests from ministering to sick and injured service members convalescing at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Quite the Catholic guy, our Joe.

But, his insistence to deny the very existence of his own grandchild, Navy Biden, is probably the most un-Catholic, un-Christian, and inhuman thing he's done so far.

Last week, he was asked by a group of children how many grandchildren he had. "Six," he claimed. He has seven. He just refuses to count little Navy Biden. Why? Because apparently, he doesn't approve of how Navy was conceived. Navy is the love child of his reckless, irresponsible son Hunter and an exotic dancer. Surely, not the ideal circumstance. But we Catholics... we human beings... can't always pick and choose the events in our lives.

I have no doubt he is embarrassed and disappointed that his son got Navy's mom pregnant. But you don't punish the innocent little child. You shower the child with love and support; God knows she needs it with Hunter as a dad.

I have more thoughts on this issue, which I laid out in my opening monologue from last night's "O'Connor Tonight" on Salem News Channel. Please watch the full video above.

Watch "O'Connor Tonight" Monday through Friday at 9 PM ET on Salem News Channel. Featuring politicians, pundits, and passionate debate on the most important political and cultural issues of our time. Salem News Channel is available via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and via the SNC app or at SalemNewsChannel.com.