Lia Thomas Wants Total Submission From Women

After weeks of discussion over the fairness of allowing men who identify as transgender women to compete in women's sports, the poster child for the growing controversy, Lia Thomas, has spoken up.

Thomas, who was a mediocre swimmer when competing against fellow males, took his six foot plus height and wingspan to the NCAA women's competitions and cleaned up with multiple national championships.

Riley Gaines, the woman who tied him for a gold medal in one race but who was forced to walk away without a trophy because the NCAA insisted Thomas hold the prize for the photo-op, has spoken out at college campuses, state legislatures, and in the House of Representatives in an effort to protect Title IX from the likes of Thomas and the political opportunists in the Biden Administration who see this divisive, wedge issue as an opportunity to paint conservatives as bigots.

Thomas appeared on a podcast called "Dear Schuyler," and he told his very sympathetic host that women who aren't fully on board with handing over opportunities (not to mention intimate, safe, private spaces like locker rooms and bathrooms) to men like him are really just transphobic monsters.

"They're like, 'We respect Lia as a woman, as a trans woman, whatever, we respect her identity, we just don't think it's fair,'" the former collegiate swimmer said on the "Dear Schuyler" podcast. "You can't really have that sort of half support, where you're like, 'Oh, I respect her as a woman here, but not here.' They're using the guise of feminism to sort of push transphobic beliefs."

Young conservative women are finding their voice on this issue and following Gaines's lead.

Last night on "O'Connor Tonight," I interviewed James Mason University cheerleader and representative of Enlightened Women Network, Rebecca Cutsinger. She held nothing back in her defense of women's sports, women's private spaces, and women's identities.

