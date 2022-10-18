WATCH: MSNBC Guest Needs a 'Cult Deprogrammer' to 'Save American Democracy'

Imagine going through life thinking that half of Americans are actually members of a cult, and then missing out on the irony that you're saying such on MSNBC.

Well, that's exactly what Anand Giridharadas did. He went on MSNBC to announce that he's spoken to a "cult deprogrammer," among other so-called "experts," in order to determine the best way to fight back against "fascist" Republicans.

It's impossible to have a conversation about saving American democracy without referencing Stacey Abrams. She's denied her loss for years now and has somehow made millions doing it. But that narrative is detrimental, of course, to Giridharadas' book sales and cable news hits, so Abrams' name is conveniently left out of the segment.

You have to see this clip in its glorious entirety. Watch the madness in the video above.