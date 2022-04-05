Florida

Ohio House Introduces Florida-Style Parental Rights Bill

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Apr 05, 2022 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ohio House Introduces Florida-Style Parental Rights Bill

Source: AP Photo/Denis Poroy

Two Ohio state representatives introduced legislation that mirrors Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill and also prohibits Critical Race Theory-inspired instruction.

State GOP Reps. Mike Loychik and Jean Schmidt on Monday introduced House Bill 616, which would ban public educators teaching grades kindergarten through third grade from teaching, using or providing any instruction or material on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Educators for fourth through twelfth grades will not be allowed to teach age-inappropriate content in accordance with Ohio's "state standards."

This comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill into law last week that bans instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades kindergarten through third grade and would limit age-inappropriate discussions of sexuality in other grades.

Dubbed by critics as the "Don't say gay" bill despite there being no mention of a ban on the word, Florida's legislation also allows parents to access their children's education and health records and requires schools to inform parents of changes to their child's mental, physical or emotional well-being. The bill exempts schools from disclosing information to their parents if a "reasonably prudent person" would be concerned that doing so could result in abuse, abandonment or neglect.

Ohio's bill would also ban instruction on "divisive concepts," including Critical Race Theory, intersectional theory, The 1619 Project, and "inherited racial guilt."

"Any other concept that the state board of education defines as divisive or inherently racist" would also be prohibited under the legislation.

The bill adopts language used in a piece of legislation recently signed into law in South Dakota. 

The South Dakota law, which was signed by Republican Gov. Kristi Noem last month, bans public colleges and universities in the state from using "divisive" Critical Race Theory-inspired trainings or orientations like teaching students that an individual is inherently superior or inferior, or should be discriminated against, based on their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin.

"No student or teacher should have to endorse Critical Race Theory in order to attend, graduate from, or teach at our public universities," Noem said in a statement after she signed the bill. "College should remain a place where freedom of thought and expression are encouraged, not stifled by political agendas."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why the Liberal Media Is About to Smother the Recent Mass Shooting in Sacramento
Matt Vespa
Weapons-Grade Idiots at Miami Herald Botch Another Hit on Ron DeSantis
Spencer Brown
Is President Trump About to be Back on Twitter?
Katie Pavlich
The State Department and the Pentagon Appear to be at Odds Over Ukrainian Atrocities
Matt Vespa
UPenn Swimmer’s Father: Penn Told Female Swimmers To ‘Get Over’ Lia Thomas Using Locker Room
Madeline Leesman

The Left Is Melting Down Over Senator Tim Scott’s Vote on Judge Jackson
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular