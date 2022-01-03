CNN

Don Lemon Engaged in Vulgar 'Broke D--k' Conversation During CNN's NYE Coverage

CNN anchor Don Lemon spoke about "broke d--k" during the network's New Year's Eve coverage when talking to comedian Dulce Sloan about resolutions for the new year.

Live from New Orleans, Lemon asked Sloan what her New Year's resolutions were, to which the comedian explained that her resolution for 2022 was to not have anymore "broke d--k."

Lemon, appearing confused, asked for clarification, asking Sloan, "No more what?"

"No more broke d--k," Sloan repeated before Lemon removed his earpiece to ensure he was hearing her correctly.

"No more penis from a man that has no money," Sloan explained.

Upon realizing what she had said, Lemon responded, "Oh!"

Sloan then continued her explanation about her New Year's resolution.

"But it’s always good! That’s the problem! Look, all I’m saying is that if anyone who is acquiring male genitalia, it needs to be attached to someone who can also fly you to the Caribbean," she said as Lemon appeared to be laughing.

Lemon's vulgar conversation with Sloan comes as Warner Media, CNN's parent company, is set to merge with Discovery this year. CNN is already under scrutiny over numerous scandals from 2021, including former anchor Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's sexual harassment scandal and a number of current and former CNN employees, including Lemon and Cuomo, facing sexual harassment accusations of their own.

And CNN's New Year's Eve coverage from New York with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen also made headlines as the ball dropped to mark the start of 2022, when a drunken Cohen slammed now-ex New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio upon seeing the Democratic politician dancing with his wife in Time's Square.

"Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York," Cohen exclaimed. "The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucker!"

