'What a Horrible Mayor He Has Been': Andy Cohen Slams Bill De Blasio During Drunken NYE Rant

Talk show host Andy Cohen did not hold back his true feelings about now-former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) during a drunken New Year's Eve rant.

With Anderson Cooper at his side for CNN's New Year’s Eve coverage, pleading with him to not "go on a rant," Cohen unloaded on de Blasio as Democrat Eric Adams was being sworn in as New York City's new mayor.

Cohen was witnessing de Blasio dance with his wife after the ball dropped to bring in the new year.

"Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York," Cohen exclaimed as Cooper attempted to dissuade him from continuing. "The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucker!"

"2022! It’s a new year," he continued. "Because guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? YOU!"

A chuckling Cooper replied to Cohen's rant, "That’s how you want to start the New Year?"

De Blasio served as New York City's mayor for eight years, from 2014-2021.

good god this man is full of rage pic.twitter.com/SaNgNgwLY5 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2022

Cohen's remarks about de Blasio came amid the city's rampant crime surge and an uptick in COVID-19 cases, which led to an abysmal 25 percent approval rating in one October poll.

New York City saw 447 homicides in 2021, making it the deadliest year in nearly a decade, according to The New York Times. Burglaries, robberies and shootings in The Big Apple have seen increases as well.

Adams, a former cop, told New York City residents after he was sworn in as mayor that "New York is back."

"Trust me, we’re ready for a major comeback because this is New York," Adams said just after midnight.