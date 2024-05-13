One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas
Jerry Seinfeld's Duke Commencement Wasn't Derailed by Pro-Hamas Antics

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 13, 2024 6:00 AM

Jerry Seinfeld was the commencement speaker for Duke University’s graduating 2024 class. It should have gone off without any drama, but in the era of perpetual left-wing victimhood, that was not the case. If it weren’t the war in Gaza, it would have been something else. Alas, at least 30 students staged a mini-pro-Hamas rebellion against the comedian. They walked out, but it was a minor hiccup. Over two dozen students might have left, but there were around 6,000 in the class (via Politico): 

A tiny contingent of Duke University graduates opposed pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaking at their commencement in North Carolina Sunday, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting “free Palestine” amid a mix of boos and cheers. 

Some waved the red, green, black and white Palestinian flag. Seinfeld, whose decade-long namesake show became one of the most popular in U.S. television history and who continues to draw legions of fans to his Netflix specials and TV appearances such as “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” was there to receive an honorary doctorate from the university. 

“After spending four years at what is considered one of the finest institutions of higher education in the world, they apparently feel that perhaps some light entertainment will get you all to the final realization, ‘You know, I think I’ve really had enough of this place,’” Seinfeld said. 

[…] 

This weekend’s commencement events remained largely peaceful. 

At the University of California, Berkeley, on Saturday, a small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators waved flags and chanted during commencement and were escorted to the back of the stadium, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. There were no major counterprotests, but some attendees voiced frustration. 

“I feel like they’re ruining it for those of us who paid for tickets and came to show our pride for our graduates,” said Annie Ramos, whose daughter is a student. “There’s a time and a place, and this is not it.”

The tide is turning. No one has the stomach for these pro-terrorist antics. We’re not anti-Israel. We’re not pro-Hamas. And unlike these folks, we’re not for killing all the Jews. You can see why Democrats are worried these antics could torpedo the Democratic National Convention this summer because these clowns are coming, hoping to unleash a circus on the floor. It’s why some are pondering whether to whip out the old COVID convention playbook, making some of the events virtual to mitigate the odds of mayhem breaking out.

