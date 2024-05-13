A New York Giants Legend Just Hopped on the Trump Train

Over the weekend, Donald Trump had a massive rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. At least 40,000 people were said to be in attendance; some reports put the figure at 80,000. Regardless, tens of thousands showed up to support the presumptive Republican nominee. The media seemed confused at the venue since New Jersey is deep blue territory. Did they make the same observations about Obama when he ventured into the deep red counties in both of his elections?

As always, the rally had some special guests, including New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor, arguably the greatest defensive player ever to play the game, who announced he was on the Trump train this year. The Hall of Famer said, “I’ve always been a Democrat until I met this man [Trump] right here,” said Taylor. Former Giants running back Ottis Anderson also addressed the crowd. Both men are also two-time Super Bowl champions:

New York Giants legends Lawrence Taylor and Otis “OJ” Anderson HYPE UP the crowd in Wildwood, NJ!



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eWMitGLqXp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 11, 2024

Thank you for joining us, Lawrence Taylor and Otis “OJ” Anderson! — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 11, 2024

80,000+ people show up at a Trump rally in a small town in New Jersey.



If you're a Democrat, it's time to panic.



pic.twitter.com/8TqBfu7IVZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 11, 2024

For context, 80,000 is what MetLife Stadium holds in North Jersey... https://t.co/ajezfpnsD0 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 11, 2024

Rally sizes are unreliable political gauges, like yard signs, as we saw in 2012 and 2020. During that campaign's waning days, Mitt Romney had a rally where 25,000 people showed up in Bucks County. Some rightly said this seldom happens for a Republican in the bellwether county. In 2020, Trump continued to have big rallies well into the campaign's final days. Both men lost, albeit the latter had some election drama, which you all know about. Still, as a die-hard Giants fan, this is fantastic news.