One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas
CNN Host Admits Something We've All Known About the Trump-Stormy Daniels Trial
Jerry Seinfeld's Duke Commencement Wasn't Derailed by Pro-Hamas Antics
How to Neutralize the Campus Communists
The UN Got Busted for Parroting Hamas Casualty Propaganda
Biden Gets More Bad News From Polling in Battleground States
Hamas Launches Rocket at Children's Playground in Israel
Is the Trucker Who Once Ousted NJ's Senate President Making a Political Comeback?
National Insecurity, Courtesy of Joe Biden
Trump Rips Biden Over Israel at Massive New Jersey Rally
A 'Never Again Trump' Guide to Voting Trump
Eurovision: The Silent Majority and the Vocal Minority
Biden’s Middle Eastern Foreign Policy Blunders
Unbridled Corruption of the Iranian Regime
Tipsheet

A New York Giants Legend Just Hopped on the Trump Train

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 13, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Over the weekend, Donald Trump had a massive rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. At least 40,000 people were said to be in attendance; some reports put the figure at 80,000. Regardless, tens of thousands showed up to support the presumptive Republican nominee. The media seemed confused at the venue since New Jersey is deep blue territory. Did they make the same observations about Obama when he ventured into the deep red counties in both of his elections? 

Advertisement

As always, the rally had some special guests, including New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor, arguably the greatest defensive player ever to play the game, who announced he was on the Trump train this year. The Hall of Famer said, “I’ve always been a Democrat until I met this man [Trump] right here,” said Taylor. Former Giants running back Ottis Anderson also addressed the crowd. Both men are also two-time Super Bowl champions:

Recommended

How to Neutralize the Campus Communists Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Rally sizes are unreliable political gauges, like yard signs, as we saw in 2012 and 2020. During that campaign's waning days, Mitt Romney had a rally where 25,000 people showed up in Bucks County. Some rightly said this seldom happens for a Republican in the bellwether county. In 2020, Trump continued to have big rallies well into the campaign's final days. Both men lost, albeit the latter had some election drama, which you all know about. Still, as a die-hard Giants fan, this is fantastic news.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How to Neutralize the Campus Communists Kurt Schlichter
One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas Katie Pavlich
CNN Host Admits Something We've All Known About the Trump-Stormy Daniels Trial Matt Vespa
The UN Got Busted for Parroting Hamas Casualty Propaganda Spencer Brown
Joe Biden Mother’s Day Message Sparks Outrage Sarah Arnold
Florida Proves It Doesn't Mess Around After 'Queers for Palestine' Block Entrance to Disney Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How to Neutralize the Campus Communists Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement