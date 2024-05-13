One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas
CNN Host Admits Something We've All Known About the Trump-Stormy Daniels Trial

May 13, 2024
I don’t think CNN’s Fareed Zakaria is being red-pilled, but he is another left-of-center individual who can admit the truth about the current political climate. There would be no trial in New York City if the defendant’s name weren’t Donald Trump. There wouldn’t even have been an indictment. 

On Sunday, the CNN host laid out the facts, including the increasing number of Americans who see through the charade. They know the former president won’t be able to get a fair trial, which is why political circuses aren’t sought after. 

To boot, Eli Honig, a former assistant U.S. Attorney, said that there wouldn’t be a conviction if the trial venue were held in a region of the country that liberals didn’t dominate. Honig has also been an interesting legal commentator concerning this case, and the Biden classified document scandal. While he maintains that Trump’s classified document incident was worse, Honig added, when Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report was released, that Biden wasn’t truthful about not sharing classified intelligence with unauthorized persons, namely his ghostwriter, and said that if he were looking over this case, the president came to the water’s edge regarding charges. 

Mr. Zakaria admitted on PBS Firing Line that Trump’s immigration policies must be revisited and reauthorized to get the southern border under control. Things have become so bad under Biden that most ardent liberals can’t sell the party line anymore. 

