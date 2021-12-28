NYT Reporter Suggests America Is a 'Trash Country' Over Healthcare System

A reporter for The New York Times suggested in an Instagram story that the United States is a "trash country" because of its current healthcare system.

Taylor Lorenz, a technology reporter for The Times, was answering a question from one of her followers, who asked why "COVID hasn’t woken new Americans up to fight for free healthcare." Lorenz then gave an anti-American response to the question.

"Yeah if a global pandemic doesn’t help people in this trash country recognize the problems in our healthcare system [I don't know] what will," Lorenz wrote Monday.

Looks like @nytimes reporter Taylor Lorenz thinks America is a “trash country” pic.twitter.com/HZXNNHmhtd — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2021

The Instagram story's 24-hour window has since expired.

Lorenz's comments about the coronavirus pandemic did not end with her Instagram story on Monday.

Following her comment criticizing America, she wrote in a separate Instagram story, according to Fox News, "If you come into my DMs minimizing COVID or acting like vulnerable people don't matter I’m blocking you. I don't care what 'literature' you send me I do not care."

"I am only interested in dealing with people who take this deadly and disabling virus seriously, understand that long covid is very real, and care about protecting others, especially our most vulnerable," she continued.

Lorenz's comments are just the latest efforts from The New York Times and its employees to bash America.

In June, editorial board member Mara Gay said during an appearance on MSNBC that it was"disturbing" to see dozens of trucks sporting American flags during a trip to Long Island. The Times later defended Gay's remarks, saying that the flag has become politicized.

And in July, The Times published a piece suggesting the American flag has become a divisive symbol after previously being seen as a unifying one.

"What was once a unifying symbol – there is a star on it for each state, after all – is now alienating to some, its stripes now fault lines between people who kneel while 'The Star-Spangled Banner' plays and those for whom not pledging allegiance is an affront," wrote Sarah Maslin Nir, a staff reporter for The Times.