Man Who Told Biden, 'Let's Go Brandon,' During Christmas Eve Call Claims He is Now Receiving Threats

The caller who said "Let's go, Brandon," as he ended a Christmas Eve phone call with President Joe Biden claims he has since been threatened over the "joke," saying that he is "being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech."

Jared Schmeck, a former Oregon police officer, told The Oregonian that he has received a number of vague but still threatening phone calls following the live stream and media coverage of his call to Biden.

"I understand there is a vulgar meaning to 'Let’s go, Brandon,' but I’m not that simple minded, no matter how I feel about him," Schmeck said.

During the Friday chat, after Schmeck tagged the phrase, Biden responded by saying, "'Let’s go, Brandon,' I agree," despite the phrase being used by critics of the president as a substitute for "F--k Joe Biden."

The phrase "Let's go, Brandon" became popular among those critical of the president following a NASCAR race in early October, when an NBC Sports reporter interviewing winning driver Brandon Brown claimed the crowd was shouting "Let's go, Brandon" when they were actually saying "F--k Joe Biden."

Schmeck, however, told the Oregon newspaper that he had nothing against Biden but believes the president "can be doing a better job" and that he meant "no disrespect to him."

"I understand there is a vulgar meaning to 'Let's go Brandon,' but I’m not that simple minded, no matter how I feel about him," Schmeck said. "He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner...I love him just like I love any other brother or sister."

But he also said he "stood 100 percent behind what I did and what I said."

And while Schmeck did express criticism of the president, he said that he is not a "Trumper," but rather, a "free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ."

The Schmeck family calls into the NORAD Santa tracker every Christmas Eve but told The Oregonian that he was unaware that the conversation would be live-streamed.

When Schmeck called, a voice on the line told him that First Lady Jill Biden would be taking calls. He assumed that his family would just hear a recording of the first lady but was surprised when the Bidens picked up the phone.

Then, when the president and the first lady began speaking to the Shmecks, Biden became particularly interested after he learned one of the Oregon family's kids was named Hunter, the same name as one of the president's sons and grandsons.

The two families then discussed items on the Shmeck childrens' Christmas lists.

Jill Biden wished the Shmecks a Merry Christmas at the end of the call and Jared Schmeck responded by saying, "I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well. Merry Christmas and Let’s go, Brandon!"

Shortly after the call, Schmeck’s wife posted to Instagram a message that read, "My husband may or may not have just told joe and jill Biden 'let’s go Brandon’ on the phone,'" followed by two crying emojis.

Schmeck also posted a video of their conversation with the Bidens to his YouTube channel, accompanied by the caption, "We talked to President Joe Biden on Christmas Eve! #letsgobrandon."