'He Lost to a 33-Year-Old Nobody': Brian Kemp Slams David Perdue Following Criticisms from GOP Challenger

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Friday blasted former Sen. David Perdue's (R) after he announced earlier this week that he is challenging the incumbent in the Republican primary for governor, and questioned the motive behind the former senator's gubernatorial bid.

During Kemp's appearance on Fox News' "Special Report," host Brett Bair played a clip from Perdue's video announcing his run for governor, in which he slammed the current Georgia governor for rejecting demands to overturn the state's results in the 2020 election.

Kemp responded by bringing up Perdue's loss in Georgia's runoff election in January, when the 72-year-old conceded his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff. Kemp also pointed out that his new GOP challenger could have made efforts himself to ensure last year's election results were accurate.

"Well, a guy I guess can't get over the fact that he lost a 33-year-old nobody and is trying to find blame on anybody and he's not being truthful with people. And while David Perdue was at home playing golf for nine months, we passed the election integrity act," Kemp said, referring to legislation he signed into law earlier this year that includes requiring identification to vote absentee and the expansion of early voting access.

"His campaign and his lawyers, they could have been in the courtroom. If he saw these things going on. They could have challenged the election," he continued. "They could've asked for a recount. He's just out to blame other people. I'm not doing that. I'm only running on my record, which is a dang good one. And I'm looking forward to talking to the voters about that, whether it's against him or anybody else in the primary and certainly Stacey Abrams."

Abrams, a Democrat, announced last week that she will be running again for Georgia governor after losing the race to Kemp in 2018.

Kemp also highlighted his record as governor of the Peach State, touting his anti-lockdown COVID response, flourishing economy and pro-law enforcement agenda.

"I’ve been preparing for 30 years for a really tough reelection cycle, this is a battle for the soul of our state, nothing surprises me in politics these days," Kemp said. "I’ve been in the fight to keep our economy up, to keep our kids in the classroom, to make sure our churches never closed in Georgia. I’ve been in a fight standing with law enforcement officials and our men and women on the ground every day."

"The other side wants to do exactly the opposite of that, that is what the fight for the soul of this state is going to be about," he continued. "[Democrats] wanting to close down, not having our kids in school, not wanting our churches to be open, not having a great economy. Defunding the police. If anybody else is getting in that fight you have to ask them why."