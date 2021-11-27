Biden's Approval Rating Below That of Least Popular Governor, GOP Has Nine Out of 10 Most Popular Governors

A recent poll shows that President Joe Biden's favorability falls behind the least popular governor in the United States and that nine out of the ten most popular governors in the country are Republicans.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) is the most popular governor in the nation with a 71 percent approval rating, according to a recent poll from the Morning Consult that also shows Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont as the only Democrat to crack the top 10.

The list of popular governors had Scott followed by Charlie Baker (R-MA), Larry Hogan (R-MD), Chris Sununu (R-NH), Mark Gordon (R-WY), Jim Justice (R-W.V.), Lamont, Kay Ivey (R-AL), Mike DeWine (R-OH) and Spencer Cox (R-UT)

Meanwhile, Govs. Kate Brown (D-OR), Doug Ducey (R-AZ) and David Ige (D-HI) were at the top of the list for least popular governors.

Brown’s last-place approval rating at just 43 percent was seven points higher than Biden’s approval rating in a recent Quinnipiac poll.

A tally of 46 percent of respondents questioned in the poll said they would rather have the Republican Party win the House if the midterms were held today, compared to just 38 percent preferring Democrats and 16 percent not having an opinion. They also said, by a 46 percent to 40 percent margin, that they would like to see Republicans take back the Senate majority, with 15 percent not offering an opinion.

"An ominous double whammy for the Democrats with midterms less than a year out. The Senate and the House will be up for grabs and voters want the GOP to win the jump ball," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.